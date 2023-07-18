The deadline for franchise-tagged players came and went Monday with none of the three tagged running backs -- the Giants' Saquon Barkley, the Raiders' Josh Jacobs and the Cowboys' Tony Pollard -- agreeing to long-term deals. Pollard, who signed his franchise tender back in March, is not expected to miss much time going forward, but both Barkley and Jacobs are planning holdouts, per reports.
Barkley, coming off an outstanding 1,650-yard, 10-touchdown season in which he also tied for the team lead in receptions (57) seemed frustrated Monday when it became clear no deal was coming.
It is what it is— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) July 17, 2023
Jacobs, meanwhile, tried to set the record straight on his objectives for a long-term deal and also had plenty to say about his accomplishments.
We never tried to reset the market— Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) July 17, 2023
One healthy season but I have every raider record damn near 🤔— Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) July 17, 2023
Jacobs' league-leading 1,653 rushing yards and 2,053 yards from scrimmage last season are both second in franchise history behind Hall-of-Famer Marcus Allen's magnificent 1985. Jacobs already ranks fifth in career rushing yards and third in career rushing touchdowns in Raiders history.
The disappointing day for running backs particularly irked Titans star Derrick Henry, who took to Twitter to express his frustrations.
At this point , just take the RB position out the game then . The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization , just seems like it don’t even matter . I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve . https://t.co/OgvBWZCKvn— Derrick Henry (@KingHenry_2) July 17, 2023
Henry, it should be noted, is one of a handful of running backs actually playing on a long-term second deal. Christian McCaffrey, who, like Henry, got paid back in 2020, expressed similar frustrations, calling Monday's proceedings "criminal."
This is Criminal. Three of the best PLAYERS in the entire league, regardless of position. https://t.co/zDXRS5cGdu— Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) July 17, 2023
Jonathan Taylor, who will be a free agent after this season, had some thoughts, too.
Wow.— Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 17, 2023
1. If you’re good enough, they’ll find you.— Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 17, 2023
2. If you work hard enough, you’ll succeed.
…If you succeed…
3. You boost the Organization
…and then…
Doesn’t matter, you’re a RB https://t.co/mG6In1ATGg
Austin Ekeler, who got permission to talk to teams about trades earlier this offseason, was among several other standouts who chimed in.
This is the kind of trash that has artificially devalued one of the most important positions in the game. Everyone knows it’s tough to win without a top RB and yet they act like we are discardable widgets. I support any RB doing whatever it takes to get his bag. https://t.co/sRYfAKwrpQ— Austin Ekeler (@AustinEkeler) July 17, 2023
I agree with my running back brothers around the NFL- history will show that you need running backs to win- we set the tone every game and run trough walls for our team and lead in many ways- this notion that we deserve less is a joke. https://t.co/rWJkGIEgmW— Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) July 17, 2023
Former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs came to the defense of his position also.
Running backs are needed. No position on the field is better. Your most explosive players by far. If the NFL won’t respect them get rid of the position.— Brandon Jacobs (@BrandonJacobs27) July 18, 2023
Aaron Jones talked with CBS Sports' Garrett Podell about the lack of running back value as well.
"It's crazy to me because running backs bring so much value. You got to be able to protect, and have to pass protect just like an offensive lineman. You have to know all the offensive line calls up front, who they're working to. You have to run the ball as well with 11 guys trying to hit you. You make it hard to take you off the field, so you're involved in the passing game. You're doing just as much as anyone else except for the quarterback and maybe the center [on offense]. I really don't understand how the position got devalued, but I hope our value comes back because if you look at it, running backs make a big difference in the game. Whether it's protecting the quarterback -- being that sixth-man in protection -- running the ball, or taking pressure off of the quarterback [in the passing game]."