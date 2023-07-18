The deadline for franchise-tagged players came and went Monday with none of the three tagged running backs -- the Giants' Saquon Barkley, the Raiders' Josh Jacobs and the Cowboys' Tony Pollard -- agreeing to long-term deals. Pollard, who signed his franchise tender back in March, is not expected to miss much time going forward, but both Barkley and Jacobs are planning holdouts, per reports.

Barkley, coming off an outstanding 1,650-yard, 10-touchdown season in which he also tied for the team lead in receptions (57) seemed frustrated Monday when it became clear no deal was coming.

Jacobs, meanwhile, tried to set the record straight on his objectives for a long-term deal and also had plenty to say about his accomplishments.

Jacobs' league-leading 1,653 rushing yards and 2,053 yards from scrimmage last season are both second in franchise history behind Hall-of-Famer Marcus Allen's magnificent 1985. Jacobs already ranks fifth in career rushing yards and third in career rushing touchdowns in Raiders history.

The disappointing day for running backs particularly irked Titans star Derrick Henry, who took to Twitter to express his frustrations.

Henry, it should be noted, is one of a handful of running backs actually playing on a long-term second deal. Christian McCaffrey, who, like Henry, got paid back in 2020, expressed similar frustrations, calling Monday's proceedings "criminal."

Jonathan Taylor, who will be a free agent after this season, had some thoughts, too.

Austin Ekeler, who got permission to talk to teams about trades earlier this offseason, was among several other standouts who chimed in.

Former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs came to the defense of his position also.

Aaron Jones talked with CBS Sports' Garrett Podell about the lack of running back value as well.