While he said that rushing for 2,000 yards wasn't important to him in 2024, Derrick Henry created a major motivation to reach that milestone in 2025. Henry, the Baltimore Ravens' future Hall of Fame running back, recently made a bet with radio host Dan Patrick to appear in an Adam Sandler movie if he gets to 2,000 rushing yards this season.

Patrick, who has made several cameos himself in Sandler's movies, initiated the bet after Henry told him that Sander is his favorite actor.

"You get to 2,000 yards, I'll get you in a Sandler movie," Patrick told Henry.

"Say no more," Henry replied. "The bet is on. No pressure at all."

Henry must make NFL history to win his bet with Patrick. If he gets to 2,000 yards, Henry becomes the first player in NFL history to reach that milestone on multiple occasions. In 2020, Henry became the eighth player of the exclusive 2,000-yard club when he rumbled for 2,027 yards. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley joined Henry in the fraternity of 2,000 rushers last season when he ran for 2,005 yards in 16 games.

Barkley's success made Henry the most prolific single-season rusher in NFL history that didn't win that year's rushing title. Last year, his first with the Ravens, Henry ran for 1,921 yards that included a league-best 16 touchdowns on the ground. While he didn't win the rushing title, Henry's rushing total is the most-ever for a player over the age of 30. Last year's success is evidence that 2,000 yards is possible for Henry in 2025.

In addition to making history, it's safe to say that Henry would probably be just as excited as the reward that would come with it: screen time with his favorite actor.