Derrick Henry reveals goals for next season as he prepares for 2020 free agency

As Derrick Henry's historic postseason run officially ended against the Chiefs and where the Pro Bowl running back will play in 2020 will be one of the hot topics of the NFL this offseason. The Titans, who have a history of not working in-season contract extensions with players, allowed Henry to enter the offseason without a new contract. He is set to hit unrestricted free agency in March.

Henry could soon become of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL, a contract he's likely going to receive from the Titans (or another team this offseason). What Henry wants isn't the money, but a ring. He's come just two wins away from the Super Bowl with the Titans and now he's hungry to have another chance at it right away in 2020.

"I am definitely hungry, not only to get better myself, but to win a Super Bowl," Henry said at the Pro Bowl Thursday, via the Titans website.

Henry had his biggest season since entering the NFL in 2019, leading the league with 303 carries for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Henry set an all-time record for most rushing yards in any eight-game stretch in NFL history, rushing 203 times for 1,273 yards, 11 touchdowns and averaging 6.27 yards per carry which was the final six games of the regular season and the first two games of the postseason.

Henry had 83 carries for 446 yards and two touchdowns in three postseason games, rushing for 182 yards in a wild card win over the New England Patriots and 195 yards in a divisional playoff victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Henry's three 150+ yard playoff games are the second most in NFL history.

Whether Henry will be back with the Titans in 2020 and beyond will be determined this offseason, but he is certainly indicating he wants to be back in Tennessee. The Titans may give Henry the best chance to accomplish his goal.

"My goal every year is I always want to be better than the year before. So that's what I'll be striving for heading into next season. I want to do everything I can do to help the team win a Super Bowl."

I want to win a Super Bowl. Getting so close, it makes you hungrier. It's something I will keep in the back of my mind. I will let it fuel me all offseason, fuel us, and it's something we'll keep working towards."