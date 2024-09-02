The NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with a rematch of last season's AFC Championship. For the Baltimore Ravens, last year ended in disappointment, watching the Kansas City Chiefs punch their ticket to their fourth Super Bowl in five years. Following their 17-10 conference championship win, the Chiefs went on to win it all and will unveil their second championship banner in two years in just a few days.

The Ravens have their chance for revenge this week and while some, like quarterback Lamar Jackson, aren't looking at it as any different than any other game, they do promise it will be entertaining.

Baltimore added running back Derrick Henry this offseason and the veteran is looking forward to being on the field against another AFC powerhouse. Henry was watching the 2023 AFC Championship game closely, after the rumors he would be joining them before the trade deadline. He admitted that he wanted to be out there the last time these two teams met.

"Hell yes .. I was wishing I could suit up that day [when I was] watching that game," Henry said, via the team's website. "But yes, now it's my turn, so [I have] to take advantage of it. It's going to be a hell of a game."

Henry likes his new team's odds and is "excited" to show what they can do as a unit.

"[We're] going to do our job and executing. It's all tied in together, [and] we all trust one another," he said.

This idea of the entire group "putting on a show" is a consistent mindset throughout the players. Linebacker Roquan Smith relishes the fact that the game is under the bright lights and intends to meet the moment.

"What way to have a bigger show than when the whole entire world is watching you? Regardless of what happened last year, that's last year. This is a completely new season," Smith said. "The whole world is going to be watching ... I'm very excited about our defense, and our offense, special teams as well, to put a show on in front of the entire world, and look good while we're doing it."

First round pick Nate Wiggins is anticipating his first career regular season NFL game and like Smith, says he is "ready to just put on a show for everybody."

The Ravens seem confident, but will enter as the underdogs (+3) when they travel to Arrowhead Stadium, according to Caesars Sportsbook. With the defending Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Jackson, the defending league MVP running each offense, you'd expect a touchdown fest, but the over/under is set at a relatively low 46.0 (-110).

Mahomes' passing touchdowns is set at 1.5 (-189) and Jackson's rushing total is set at 47.5 (-117) at +210 to score.

Baltimore can make a big statement with a win and may get some more bets to be the future champion if they can open the season with a convincing win. The Ravens currently have the third-best odds (+900) to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans, behind the San Francisco 49ers (+625) and Chiefs who have the best odds (+575).