Derrick Henry says hamstring won't stop him from playing in Week 15 vs. Texans
Henry confirmed to reporters that he'll play in the big AFC South showdown this Sunday
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been on a tear as of late, but is dealing with a hamstring injury. He rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the 42-21 win against the Oakland Raiders last Sunday, but touched the ball just 19 times -- the least amount of touches he has recorded over the last four weeks.
Henry headed to the locker room before halftime to get some work done on his injury last week, and didn't look like the same explosive back in the second half. Despite the big numbers, he was basically jogging when he reached the third level against the Raiders.
Henry didn't play in the fourth quarter, and didn't practice on Wednesday due to the injury.
"We just try to make sure that we are getting every player what they need in terms of preparation," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Thursday. "Ultimately I make the decisions on who plays and who doesn't. I appreciate his toughness. We make decisions on what's best for the team, what's best for the player -- can they protect themselves, can they make it worse? All those things that we have always said talking about any injury and that doesn't change."
Despite Vrabel's comments, Henry told reporters that they shouldn't worry if he will play in the big AFC South showdown against the Houston Texans to decide who will take first place in the division.
"I'll be ready to go," Henry said, via Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean. "When Sunday comes, I'll be ready to go."
Henry has rushed for over 100 yards in four straight games, and is currently second in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,243. He's also tied with Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook for the NFL lead with 13 rushing touchdowns. Henry has been the workhorse when it comes to the Titans' offensive attack this season, and is expecting another large workload on Sunday.
