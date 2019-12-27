Derrick Henry says he will play in Titans' must-win game vs. Texans in Week 17
Henry sat out Tennessee's Week 16 loss to the Saints with a hamstring injury
Derrick Henry will not let his hamstring injury keep him out of Sunday's game.
Henry, who sat out the Titans' Week 16 loss to the Saints with a hamstring injury, told reporters on Thursday that he will play in Sunday's must-win game in Houston against the Texans. Tennessee (8-7) can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Texans, who have already clinched a playoff spot after locking up the AFC South division title with last week's win over the Buccaneers.
"I love football," Henry said, via Teresa M. Walker of the Associated Press. "I love playing the game, so I'm definitely playing."
Henry, who was named a Pro Bowl this season the first time in his four-year career, was a full participant during Thursday's practice. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that Henry "looked great" during Tuesday's session before giving Henry a day off on Wednesday. Henry said the day off is already paying dividends.
"Anytime you got time to rest, it always helps a lot," said Henry, whose hamstring has reportedly been bothering him for the past several weeks. While still effective, Henry was not at 100% when the Titans fell to the Texans back in Week 15, as Henry managed to rush for 86 yards on 21 carries in a 24-21 loss.
While the Titans will apparently have their best offensive player back in the fold, the Texans have been keeping things close to the vest when it comes to who will and who won't play in Thursday's game, as Texans head coach Bill O'Brien has not ruled anyone out for their game against Tennessee. That could change if the Chiefs, who would need to lose their 1 p.m. game against the Chargers to give the Texans a shot at moving up to the No. 3 seed with a win over Tennessee, defeat the Chargers prior to Houston's game against the Titans.
"Look, I think that any time we take the field, based on what we're all about, our program and what we're trying to do here and what we've tried to build here for six years is we're about trying to win," O'Brien told reporters earlier this week, via the Titans' team website. "It's all about the game, trying to win games. We realize all those things that you just said are very important factors to take into relative to where we're at, but we need to play to win the game."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Clowney announces status vs. 49ers
A core-muscle injury won't keep Seattle's pass rusher from playing in Sunday's game
-
2020 NFL Draft: Jacob Eason declares
Eason, who began his career at Georgia, has one of the best arms in the 2020 NFL Draft class
-
Golden earns bonus after stat correction
It was quite the holiday gift for the New York pass rusher
-
Watt honored to be Steelers' team MVP
Watt is the Steelers' first defensive player to be win team MVP honors since Troy Polamalu...
-
Playoff projection: No bye for Saints
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
Jason Witten addresses NFL future
Witten returned to this Cowboys this season after a one-year retirement
-
LIVE: Packers battle Vikings on MNF
Jones ran for two touchdowns in the second half as the Packers rolled over the Vikings
-
Chiefs cruise to win over Bears
The Chiefs controlled the game right from the jump, and the Bears never really threatened to...
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game