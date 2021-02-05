There is one constant in every NFL team's schedule, each season. No matter what, they have to face the three other teams in their division at least twice. For the Tennessee Titans, that means playing two games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, two against the Indianapolis Colts, and two against the Houston Texans.

Of course, playing two games against the Texans has, for the past four years, meant playing two games against Deshaun Watson. In recent weeks, though, the possibility has been raised that playing against the Texans might not mean playing against Watson. There is a rift between the quarterback and the organization, and Watson reportedly wants out of Houston.

One person who thinks the Texans should trade Watson ASAP: Titans running back Derrick Henry. Naturally, his reasoning has more to do with how trading Watson would help the Titans than how it would help the Texans. Specifically, Henry thinks the Texans should move Watson to a team that is not in the AFC South.

"I think it would make it a little bit easier to play them," Henry said, per NFL.com. "The last two games we played them, it came down to the wire. Just the type of the player he is, one of the best players in the league. He's the one that gets them going, and it's been that way since playing in college; we actually played for the national championship and it was a tough game then. I don't really know the whole situation really, but whatever occurs to him, I wish him the best. But if he wanted to go to the NFC or go somewhere out West or anywhere else than the AFC South, we'd definitely appreciate it."

The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft and thus could probably make a pretty decent offer for Watson, but it seems unlikely that the Colts could. However, it also seems unlikely that the Texans would want to trade Watson inside the division. And even that is assuming they decide to trade him in the first place -- the Texans have maintained they want to keep Watson around. If that ever changes, Henry and his team will surely be appreciative.