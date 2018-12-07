Derrick Henry stiff-arms three Jaguars on his way to 99-yard TD, sending Twitter into a frenzy

If you were just a little unexcited by the idea of spending your Thursday night watching Derrick Henry run against the Jacksonville Jaguars, most of your football fan friends probably wouldn't have blamed you.

If you actually started watching Derrick Henry run against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, however, you no longer have any excuse. You can stream the game on fuboTV (Try for free).

Leading 7-2 -- an absolutely spot-on Titans-Jaguars score -- about halfway through the first quarter of Thursday's AFC South clash, Tennessee decided to pound the rock with the big-bodied Henry from its own 1-yard line, presumably to keep the ball out of its own end zone. But big No. 22, who came in averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, didn't just do that. He took the ball all the way to the other end zone, and he did it in gliding, battering-ram fashion, unleashing a 99-yard gallop that left three different Jaguars players neutered, evoked memories of Marshawn Lynch's most famous score and tied Tony Dorsett's record for longest rushing touchdown in NFL history.

Twitter exploded faster than Henry could finish his run, erupting with praise for the Titans' star of the night:

...

That’s either one of the best runs ever, most gutless defensive efforts ever or a combination of them both — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) December 7, 2018

That play was so impressive that both "Derrick Henry" and "Derek Henry" are trending. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 7, 2018

It's not the 99 yards for Derrick Henry, it's the lives he took of the defenders via stiff arm in the process pic.twitter.com/m2FMMmpOrW — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 7, 2018

Derrick Henry did the Marshawn Lynch run for twice the distance at half the speed. — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) December 7, 2018

this must be how derrick henry feels when he breaks into the second level of the defense pic.twitter.com/xzrcniv5nC — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) December 7, 2018

Derrick Henry ... Jags defenders pic.twitter.com/Rubdx0X3z3 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 7, 2018

Derrick Henry just won the Heisman Trophy again. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 7, 2018

Derrick Henry!!!! WOW!!!!!!! — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 7, 2018

Derrick Henry is who we thought he was. — Matt Franciscovich (@MattFranchise) December 7, 2018

Derrick Henry fantasy owners pic.twitter.com/TMpaSs4vfu — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 7, 2018

"all I'm saying is when I was QB, nobody ever ran in a 99-yard TD" pic.twitter.com/sqyAzfWQ8l — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) December 7, 2018

Derrick Henry, this man has a family 😳 #TitanUP pic.twitter.com/sJ81nlreUG — The Ringer (@ringer) December 7, 2018

You can follow along with the rest of the action in the Thursday night game via our live blog.