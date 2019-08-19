Derrick Henry takes big step in recovery from calf injury as the Titans prepare to make him the offensive centerpiece

Derrick Henry was back at Titans practice on Monday, according to multiple reports.

This marks the first time that the running back was seen suiting up for Tennessee since Day 1 of training camp on July 26. Henry suffered a calf injury during individual drills, which forced him out of the Titans' first two preseason exhibitions. Henry was seen doing some conditioning in the days leading up to his return to individual drills on Monday, so this comeback as been building.

"It's really good to get everybody back that we can," head coach Mike Vrabel said of Henry's return Monday. "Hopefully, we'll see how he is and start to progress a little bit more tomorrow."

When asked if there's a plan to get Henry involved in any preseason action, Vrabel said, "I'm not going to hope and wish. If he's better by Sunday, and he's ready to play, then we'll play him. If not, then we'll keep working to get him back."

Henry is slated to be a big piece of Tennessee's offense in 2019, complimented by fellow running back Dion Lewis. The fourth-year pro played in all 16 games (12 starts) last season and posted 1,059 yards on the ground on 4.9 yards per-carry and 12 touchdowns. He also hauled in 12 of his 15 targets for an additional 99 yards on the season.

The Titans used a committee at running back for the majority of the 2018 regular season before turning the reigns over to Henry over the final five-game stretch. During the final five games of the season, Henry rushed for 625 yards on 97 carries (6.4 yards per-carry) and eight rushing touchdowns.

On multiple occasions this offseason, the Titans' coaching staff has hinted they will retool the 2019 offense around Henry. First-year Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith promised Henry will be a "big part" of the offense during a conversation with ESPN.

"He has a rare skill set," Smith said. "Derrick's a home-run hitter. We are taking another step hopefully with him. What he did over the last five weeks will open up a lot of things. ... We want to be physical and knock people back."

Head coach Mike Vrabel is on the same page.

"I think that is where the whole plan would like to start," Vrabel said to reporters before the draft. "If Derrick can do what he did at the end of the year at the start this year, he's certainly going to get a lot more opportunities."

Now that he's healthy and back at practice, Henry can resume building towards even more impressive totals in 2019, which will be especially important as he enters the final year of his contract.