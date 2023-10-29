The Tennessee Titans are perceived to be sellers at the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline, and have already sent safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles for draft capital. Now, all eyes turn to running back Derrick Henry, who could be available. However, a new report indicates it will take significant compensation for Tennessee to part ways with its longtime running back.

The Titans have informed Henry that they are not shopping him, although they have received at least one offer, according to NFL Media. Tennessee will continue to listen to offers on Henry, but the Titans reportedly want more than a mid-round pick. Only a few players are off limits for the Titans.

Derrick Henry TEN • RB • #22 Att 98 Yds 425 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Henry turns 30 in January and is on the final year of his deal. Per NFL Media, Henry has a $10.5 million base salary in 2023, and there is $5.83 million remaining that will have to either be picked up by the trade partner, or split in some way with Tennessee. While the Titans are 2-4 through seven weeks and reside in last place in the AFC South, it's possible Henry is already on the team that values him the most.

The two-time NFL rushing champ ranks No. 12 in rushing yards this season with 70.8 yards per game, and is tied for No. 14 in rushing touchdowns with three. Henry became the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season back in 2020, and his 8,760 rushing yards over eight seasons rank No. 39 all time.

Henry would be quite the pickup for a contender, but he will not come cheap.