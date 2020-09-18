Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry led the league with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019, and he had a strong performance to kick off the 2020 season against the Denver Broncos. On "Monday Night Football," Henry rushed 31 times for 116 yards and caught three passes for 15 yards. While 3.7 yards per carry won't impress everyone, Henry again proved he can handle the workload on offense -- which is a big reason Tennessee inked him to a four-year extension this past offseason. Those 31 carries were the third-most he has ever recorded in a regular-season game, and you should expect the same kind of stats when the Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.

"We felt like that's where Derrick was at physically, condition-wise," head coach Mike Vrabel said, via the Titans' official website. "That (number) may change each and every week but Derrick is not going to be on any pitch count. He gets himself in great condition and he understands the responsibility he has to the team to be able to sometimes carry it as many times as he did on Monday night. Every game is different."

Against the Broncos, Henry became the third player in franchise history to record 10 consecutive regular season games with at least 80 scrimmage yards. He had 131 scrimmage yards against the Broncos to join Chris Johnson, Eddie George and Billy Cannon as the only franchise players to accomplish the feat.

Henry has been absolutely incredible against the Jaguars -- especially at home. During his career, Henry has rushed for a total of 508 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 6.35 yards per carry against Jacksonville in Nissan Stadium, while he has rushed for just 206 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars on the road. He has also delivered highlight-reel plays in each of the last two home games against the Jaguars -- rushing for a 74-yard touchdown last season and a 99-yard touchdown in 2018.

The Jaguars allowed just 88 total rushing yards to the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, and Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack and Jonathan Taylor combined for just 76 of those yards on 20 carries. This defense may not be as bad as we previously thought, but if history tells us anything, it's that Henry could be in line for his best game of the season on Sunday.