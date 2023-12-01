The Tennessee Titans' 2023 season hasn't gone according to plan, as evidenced by their 0-2 record in the division, and 4-7 record overall. The Titans have a chance to score their first AFC South victory this week against the Indianapolis Colts, who defeated Tennessee in Indy.

In Week 5, the Colts snapped a five-game losing streak to the Titans, winning 23-16. Zack Moss exploded for 195 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, while Derrick Henry rushed for just 43 yards on 13 carries. Henry told reporters this week that he has bad memories of that game, because his stat line caused him embarrassment.

"43 yards makes you want to cringe," Henry said, via the Titans' official website. "I have to be better. I have to play better. And that is going to be my main focus this whole week, just playing better and being efficient in the run game."

Henry is averaging 67.2 rushing yards per game this season, which is tied for seventh in the NFL, but is his lowest mark since 2018. Henry actually has the third-most rushing yards (1,330) by an opponent in Colts franchise history behind Barry Sanders and Jim Brown.

While Henry hasn't been tearing up the league this season, fans should be excited that we are now in the month of December. Henry averages 5.47 yards per rush in December, which is the second-most by any player in any month since 1950.

The Titans created some momentum for themselves with their 17-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Now, Henry and Co. are motivated to avenge the early-season loss to their rivals.