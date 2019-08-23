Derrius Guice gets surprising start in first game back from ACL injury, stiff arms defender on first carry

Derrius Guice returned to Washington Redskins practice this week, 11 months after a torn ACL shattered his rookie season. On the first possession of Thursday night's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Guice was i with the starters in a surprising move by head coach Jay Gruden.

Guice's first carry in nearly a year went for eight yards.

Derrius Guice's stiff arm is already in midseason form 😡😡 @DhaSickest pic.twitter.com/qrIKFHxRx9 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 22, 2019

The Redskins have Adrian Peterson as the starting running back heading into the season, but Guice may throw a wrench into those plans. In three seasons at LSU, Guice rushed for 3,074 yards (with a 5.3 yards per carry average) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 250 yards with three scores. Guice led the SEC in rushing in 2017 (his final season at LSU) with 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns, despite starting just six of 12 games. He set a school record with 285 rush yards against Texas A&M and finished fifth in the country with a 7.6 yards per carry average.

Guice broke 36 tackles on the ground out of 216 carries in 2017, but his yards per carry after contact dropped to 3.2 in 2017 from 4.4, mainly as a result of injuries.

In addition to Peterson, the Redskins also have Chris Thompson as their top pass-catching option. Adding Guice into the mix gives Washington a running back-by-committee approach they desperately need with a 34-year old Peterson.