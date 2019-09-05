Derrius Guice officially handed keys to the backfield, while Adrian Peterson's status is unknown

There appears to have been a changing of the guard in the Redskins' backfield. While Washington has always utilized multiple backs in an offensive system which relies on using them as both runners and receivers, there's officially a new No. 1 back.

Earlier this week, second-year running back Derrius Guice made an appearance on the depth chart as the starter. Head coach Jay Gruden then confirmed to reporters that the offense, carries-wise, will probably go through Guice, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Guice has only played in two preseason games and has yet to suit up for a regular season matchup. He tore his ACL in the preseason opener last year against the New England Patriots after rushing the ball just six times for 19 yards, but it was enough to establish himself as a fan favorite. The former LSU star made his return to the field in Week 3 of the preseason last month against the Atlanta Falcons, and put together an impressive performance, rushing for 44 yards on 11 attempts.

Everyone expected Guice to take over this backfield at some point during the 2019 season, but it looks like the Redskins aren't waiting around to utilize their second-round pick in last year's draft.

As for Adrian Peterson, who was the most consistent weapon on the Redskins' offense in 2018 and earned a two-year extension in the offseason, some speculate that he could be the one left out.

According to Mike Jones of USA Today, Gruden said on Thursday that he hasn't decided whether the Redskins will dress three or four running backs. He wouldn't even say if Peterson would dress for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

When specifically asked if it was possible Peterson could be inactive on Sunday, Gruden responded by saying, "Ifs. If a hurricane hits then we won't have a game."

This is quite a turn of events when it comes to Peterson, who recorded his first 1,000-yard season in the last three years in 2018.