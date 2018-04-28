Derrius Guice on draft-day fall: 'Things came out of nowhere and weren't true'
Rumors swirled about Guice on Day 2 of the NFL Draft
One of the big stories of Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft was the unexpected fall of LSU running back Derrius Guice. Considered one of the top running back prospects in the class, Guice fell to the end of the second round, where he was snatched up by Washington. In all, 58 players and six running backs came off the board before Guice's fall stopped.
"He was described to me as high-maintenance, as immature, someone who did not handle his emotions well," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported shortly before Guice was drafted. "I'm told there were also a couple off-the-field incidences at LSU that were unreported."
NFL Network's Mike Mayock added: "[Guice] is a first-round talent. He had several issues meeting with teams, missed some flights, [they] didn't like his attitude. ... [He] fired his agent ... and it was a tumultuous offseason for this young man. ... There is another investigation out there that could be potentially embarrassing for the kid and the team that drafts him. ... That's why he's sliding right now."
Still, Washington like Guice throughout the process, as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora noted.
"We got to know Derrius quite well. He's quite the character," Washington coach Jay Gruden said, per ESPN.com. "He's got a great personality, loves football and is going to be a great competitor for this football team. We know that. We felt like he fit in just fine. Love his talent. At the end of the day it's all about the skill set he has."
As for Guice, well, he was somewhat befuddled as to where exactly these rumors came from. "It did surprise me because a lot of the things came out of nowhere and weren't true," Guice said on a conference call, per ESPN.com. "I just didn't understand why me, out of all people, because I'm great to everybody, I have a great personality and I just didn't understand why everything just hit so hard with me out of everybody."
Guice also denied a report that had an altercation with the Eagles during his visit to Philadelphia, noting that he got along well with running backs coach Duce Staley. Whatever the case, Guice is in Washington now, and the team seems happy to have him on board.
-
2018 NFL Draft: How to watch, stream
Don't miss a second of the action during Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
How to watch the draft on CBS Sports HQ
If you want all the analysis and reaction to Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft, this is the place...
-
Rudolph: Not Ben's job to teach me
Rudolph thinks it's his responsibility to take what he can from Big Ben, whether Roethlisberger...
-
Day 3 Mock: Griffin, Hurst go in Round 4
The two biggest storylines left of the NFL Draft get resolved by the time the fourth round...
-
NFL Draft: Bold Day 3 predictions
Here are some bold predictions for Day 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft: Grades for Round 1 picks
Pete Prisco grades every first-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft