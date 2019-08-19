Derrius Guice reportedly expected to play in Redskins-Falcons game after year-long absence from the field

The long-awaited return of Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice is upon us. After tearing his ACL in the 2018 preseason opener, the former LSU star is expected to get his first NFL action in over a year.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Redskins' "tentative plan" is for Guice to get some reps against the Atlanta Falcons this Thursday. It will likely be the only game action he gets this preseason, but it's important since he hasn't been full-contact in so long.

Guice has been working with the team since training camp, but hasn't been cleared for full contact yet. "Just waiting for the green light," head coach Jay Gruden told the media on Monday, per John Keim.

While any ACL injury requires a long recovery time, Guice's was a little more serious. He had to undergo multiple surgeries on his knee due to infection. He chronicled his recovery process on Redskins.com:

"I was down south, back and forth from Louisiana to Pensacola for like two months, and I had extra surgeries because of the infection, which set me back," wrote Guice. "I didn't want to stay in Pensacola by myself, so I was in Covington, [La.], with my family, which is like a two and a half, three-hour drive to Pensacola. I had to work slowly back into my upper body workouts because I wasn't able to work them out as I recovered."

The Redskins' second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is someone who is expected to play a major role in this offense in the future. In three seasons at LSU, he rushed for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns. He spent his freshman season backing up future Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, but ended up breaking several of his records as well as program records during his collegiate career.

While he rushed just six times for 19 yards before his rookie season was cut short, he was able to showcase the explosiveness which made him a highly-touted player. It also quickly made him a fan favorite in Washington. Guice isn't expected to play the majority of the game on Thursday, but it will be good just to see him back on the field.