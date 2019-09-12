Derrius Guice to get second opinion on meniscus injury, could have surgery as early as Thursday
The former LSU star has suffered two knee injuries in three career NFL games
After tearing his ACL in his very first professional game and the lengthy recovery that came afterwards, the Washington Redskins were hoping that running back Derrius Guice had put his injury issues behind him.
Those hopes were dashed after their 32-27 season opening loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, as Guice is going to miss some time with a meniscus injury. While it was initially hard to establish when Guice would be able to return to the field, we will have a better idea after Thursday what the game plan is for him moving forward.
According to Adam Schefter, Guice is in Florida Thursday meeting with Dr. James Andrews, who performed his ACL surgery last year, to get a second opinion on his torn meniscus. It's possible he could have surgery Thursday, which would sideline him for six to eight weeks.
Ian Rapoport believes that it's likely Guice ends up opting to go under the knife to trim the meniscus. He also thinks that his recovery time could be shorter -- somewhere around four to six weeks.
The knee in question is not the same one which suffered the torn ACL last year, according to Rapoport, it's the knee Guice injured during his time at LSU. Washington's second-round pick in 2018 rushed the ball 10 times for just 18 yards on Sunday, and also caught three passes for 20 yards. He didn't look like the explosive Guice we had all grown to love in the preseason, which leaves us wondering when he suffered the injury.
With Guice out for a few weeks, expect Adrian Peterson to return to the starting role he held in 2018. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer was a healthy scratch in the season opener, which led to some drama in the locker room.
