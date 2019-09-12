Derrius Guice undergoes surgery to trim torn meniscus on Thursday, will be out indefinitely

After tearing his ACL in his very first professional game and the lengthy recovery that came afterwards, the Washington Redskins were hoping that running back Derrius Guice had put his injury issues behind him.

Those hopes were dashed after their 32-27 season opening loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, as Guice is going to miss some time with a meniscus injury. While it was initially hard to establish when Guice would be able to return to the field, we were waiting until Thursday to see what the game plan is for him moving forward.

According to Adam Schefter, Guice met with Dr. James Andrews on Thursday morning, who performed his ACL surgery last year, to get a second opinion on his torn meniscus. Schefter reported that if Guice underwent surgery, the timetable for recovery could range from six to eight weeks.

On Thursday afternoon, Ian Rapoport confirmed that Guice did indeed undergo surgery to trim his torn meniscus, and will be out indefinitely. Rapoport also believes that Guice's recovery time could be shorter -- somewhere around four to six weeks.

Guice took to Twitter later that afternoon to encourage fans not to feel bad for him:

Don’t feel bad for me!! This what I signed up! It wear and tears on your body over time! I’ve been doing this 15 years!! Trust the process.. head up chin up and grind — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) September 12, 2019

The knee in question is not the same one which suffered the torn ACL last year according to Rapoport; it's the knee Guice injured during his time at LSU. Washington's second-round pick in 2018 rushed the ball 10 times for just 18 yards on Sunday, and also caught three passes for 20 yards. He didn't look like the explosive Guice we had all grown to love in the preseason, which leaves us wondering when he suffered the injury.

With Guice out for a few weeks, expect Adrian Peterson to return to the starting role he held in 2018. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer was a healthy scratch in the season opener, which led to some drama in the locker room.