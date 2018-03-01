Derrius Guice warns teams that don't draft him: 'I'm going to give your defense hell'

Derrius Guice spent a lot of his college career in Leonard Fournette's shadow, but that didn't stop him from having absolutely outstanding production at LSU. With Fournette often being injured, Guice had decent carry rates, and in his first season without Fournette on the team, Guice didn't disappoint. Now, he's ready to bring that game to the NFL, and he thinks defenses should be very afraid.

Guice issued a warning to the league at the running back media day, saying "if you don't draft me, I'm going to give your defense hell," via CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso.

Guice's history suggests that this threat be taken seriously. Never mind that LSU has become a mill for offensive prospects, he's produced more than enough to warrant a high pick. He rushed for more than 1,200 yards each of the past two years, including an insane 2016 campaign in which he averaged 7.6 yards per carry. While his name doesn't carry the weight of Saquon Barkley or Georgia's two-headed monster, Guice is good enough and versatile enough to contribute to a team on Day 1. He wasn't catching passes out of the backfield often, but when he was he was effective. It was more a testament to the LSU offense that he didn't catch many balls overall.

Guice is CBS Sports' No. 2 running back and No. 11 overall prospect. He could well be a first-round pick, but the combine will be part of that. Scouts are waiting to see how well Guice has recovered from a knee injury, though his speed seemed intact for the back half of the season. If he does fall, however, it would be hilarious to see the Jaguars take him and reunite Guice with Fournette.