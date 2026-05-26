Derwin James signing four-year extension with Chargers, to become highest-paid safety in NFL for second time

For the second time in his career, Los Angeles Chargers star Derwin James reset the safety market. James agreed on Tuesday to a three-year, $75.6 million contract extension, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The deal includes $57.5 million guaranteed and pays $25.2 million per year, again making him the highest paid safety in the NFL.

James was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026 campaign, and the Chargers paid up to ensure he will not have suitors next offseason. The five-time All-Pro honoree has spent his entire career in Los Angeles after the franchise selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in 2018, and he remains a vital part of a defense that should again contend among the NFL's stingiest units this year.

While injuries disrupted two of James' first three years as a pro, he has been a model of consistency on the back end of the L.A. defense since 2021. James accumulated at least 93 tackles and five passes defended in each of the last five seasons, and last year he tied a career high with three interceptions.

The career accolades justify another historic payday. James boasts the second-most sacks by a defensive back (19.0) since he entered the NFL in 2018, trailing only Jamal Adams. He was also the only safety in the Super Bowl era to be named a first-team All-Pro as a rookie.

NFL's highest-paid safeties in 2026

Contract data via Over The Cap

Less than a year ago, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh placed James among the all-time great defensive players in NFL history. His admiration for the Florida State product undoubtedly played a role in the franchise securing him for the next half-decade.

"I've called him the best safety I've ever seen in the history of the National Football League," Harbaugh said last September. "I don't think I'm going out on a limb there. He is one of the most incredible players I've ever watched."

James became the highest-paid safety in NFL history for the first time in 2022 when he inked a four-year rookie extension. That deal paid out an average annual salary of $19.1 million and will continue to do so through this year.