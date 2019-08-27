DeSean Jackson breaks finger during Eagles workout, but isn't expected to miss any time

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a bit of a scare on Tuesday, after wide receiver DeSean Jackson hurt his hand during a workout.

Thankfully, after he was examined, it was concluded that he had just broken the ring finger on his left hand. Ian Rapoport reports that the Eagles are not concerned about the situation, and that Jackson is not expected to miss any time. A broken ring finger isn't going to stop Jackson's pursuit of a ring.

Josina Anderson reports that this injury is expected to take three to four weeks to heal, and Jackson is already scheduled to try out a custom splint on Wednesday. He is not sure what his comfort level is going to be like playing with it, and will wait to determine if he will suit up before it's fully healed.

The Eagles sent a sixth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the opportunity to reunite with Jackson, who spent his first six NFL seasons in Philly. During that time, he recorded three 1,000-yard seasons and made three Pro Bowls.

Even at 32 years old, Jackson is still making an impact in the NFL. In 12 games for the Bucs last year, he recorded 774 yards and four touchdowns as he tried to make the best of a situation that was marred by inconsistent quarterback play. Now with a more skilled passer in Carson Wentz, Jackson again has high expectations for himself. It's something you could tell just by watching him in training camp.

"DeSean is a complete player," offensive coordinator Mike Groh said earlier this month, via the team's official website. "He can do anything that he wants. As a coach, it's really exciting because you can just say, 'Hey, can you run this route or can you do it like this,' and you can just tell him and he can do it. So from a coaching standpoint that makes it really easy, and we're just trying to move him around and have him do a bunch of different things because he is such a weapon."

In 152 career games, Jackson has caught 589 passes for 10,261 yards and 53 touchdowns. He will look to improve on those numbers this season -- broken finger or not.