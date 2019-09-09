DeSean Jackson never thought Eagles were going to lose to Redskins: 'I know how they are'

DeSean Jackson certainly likes to pay homage to his former teams, letting them know what they missed regarding the best deep ball wide receiver in the NFL over the past decade. The Philadelphia Eagles found themselves into a 17-point hole against the Washington Redskins Sunday in Jackson's homecoming, but the wide receiver wasn't even concerned.

Philadelphia erased the deficit largely because of Jackson's dominant performance against his former team: eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson woke the Eagles offense up when quarterback Carson Wentz found him on a deep pass for a 51-yard touchdown with the Eagles down 17-0 in the second quarter.

Right then, Jackson knew the Eagles had the Redskins where they wanted them.

"We just knew that coming into the locker room that it is just a mentality thing," Jackson told the Eagles. "My past five-six years being gone is what I miss, that being part of a team and organization that is just known for winning. Regardless of the score and how many points you are down, there is always a chance you can win the game.

"Being in that locker room, I just know how they (the Redskins) are, not saying anything bad about them, that is just how they are. Anybody going into halftime up 17 points will think they have the game won. Just the mentality that you have to keep going out there and fighting."

The Eagles erased the 13-point halftime deficit by scoring 25 unanswered points in the second half, taking the lead for good on Jackson's 53-yard touchdown catch from Wentz with 5:07 left in the third quarter in the 32-27 victory. Jackson's two 50-yard touchdown catches on the day gave him 31 for his career, placing him second in NFL history behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (36).

Jackson became the third-oldest player in NFL history to record multiple 50-plus yard receiving touchdowns in a single game, trailing only Don Maynard and Jim Doran. He has has 37 career games with 100-plus receiving yards, which ranks third among active NFL players, trailing only Julio Jones (49) and Antonio Brown (42).

Jackson developed a reputation of having big games against his former teams, having 37 catches for 790 yards (21.3 yards per catch) and five touchdowns in eight games against teams he used to play for. That's just Jackson's DNA.

"It's how I am built," Jackson said. "I am here for the long haul. A lot of people sleep on me regardless of what the case may be, even the respect that I deserve. I just keep that on my shoulder every time I go out on the field and play. I play at a high level.

"As far as playing against old teams that I used to play for, I feel like shoot, they had the opportunity to keep me and they didn't keep me, so anytime I play them, I am going to make a play."