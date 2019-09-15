DeSean Jackson reportedly fined for unnecessary roughness penalty against Redskins

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson heard from the NFL for his actions against the Washington Redskins in Week 1. Jackson was fined $10,527 for an unnecessary roughness penalty toward Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar in the first quarter during the Eagles' 32-27 win, according to a report from Pro Football Talk.

Should’ve known DJack was gonna show out after this. Dude wants all the smoke. pic.twitter.com/h1FhrLwZR0 — The Philly Special Podcast (@ThePhillyPod) September 13, 2019

The penalty stalled the Eagles' opening drive. The Eagles faced a 17-0 deficit, and Jackson played a big role in the comeback, finishing with eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson woke the Eagles offense up when quarterback Carson Wentz found him on a deep pass for a 51-yard touchdown with the Eagles down 17-0. The Eagles erased a 20-7 halftime deficit by scoring 25 unanswered points in the second half, taking the lead for good on Jackson's 53-yard touchdown catch from Wentz with 5:07 left in the third quarter.

Jackson's two 50-yard touchdown catches on the day gave him 31 for his career, placing him second in NFL history behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (36). Jackson became the third-oldest player in NFL history to record multiple 50-plus yard receiving touchdowns in a single game, trailing only Don Maynard and Jim Doran.

While the fine wasn't much, it was enough to warrant a call from the league office. Jackson made sure to make up for the penalty with his performance against his former team.