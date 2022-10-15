DeSean Jackson hasn't played an NFL game this season, yet one of the best deep-ball receivers in league history is far from retired. Jackson, 35, is looking to latch on with a team this season, and he has two in mind.

One of those teams is a familiar home -- the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'm going to put Philly first," Jackson said on the "I Am Athlete" podcast this week. "I'm not officially retired. I'm ready to get back to it."

Jackson also mentioned the Green Bay Packers as a team he wants to play for, specifically the opportunity to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay has problems with deep passes this season, so Jackson could fill a significant void.

"Aaron Rodgers went to my college, so we have a little history together," Jackson said, as the two players both went to the University of California. "I didn't play with him, but he went to Cal, so we got a little bit of connection there."

Jackson also mentioned the Baltimore Ravens and would consider a return to the Los Angeles Rams if they were to give him a call. He admitted the relationship in Los Angeles didn't "end well," but he would be more than willing to play a second stint in Los Angeles. Jackson mentioned the Ravens because of Lamar Jackson.

One of the greatest deep threats the NFL has ever seen, Jackson has 632 catches for 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns in his 14-year career. Jackson has led the NFL in yards per catch four times and even averaged 22.7 yards per catch last season, splitting time between the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders (20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns).

Jackson has 39 touchdowns of 40-plus yards, the fourth-most in NFL history (trailing only Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, and Terrell Owens). His 34 touchdowns of 50-plus yards trail only Rice (36) for the most in NFL history. His 26 touchdowns of 60-plus yards are the most in NFL history.

Jackson had two stints with the Eagles, the first as a second-round draft pick by the team from 2008 to 2013 and the second in 2019. He has 379 catches for 6,512 yards and 35 touchdown catches (17.6 yards per catch) in his two stints with Philadelphia.

The Eagles are deep at wide receiver with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascal, so Jackson wouldn't receive many snaps. He still would have to be accounted for on the field, no matter what team he plays with this year.