DeSean Jackson strengthens Hall of Fame case by moving up the record books in Week 1 return to the Eagles

DeSean Jackson's return to the Philadelphia Eagles was even better than anticipated and the expectations were high to begin with. Jackson caught eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 32-27 win over the Washington Redskins, further cementing his reputation as the best deep ball wide receiver in the NFL since he entered the league.

Jackson achieved numerous accolades in his Eagles return, plenty of which add to his legacy.

Jackson has 31 career 50-plus yard touchdowns, which ranks second in NFL history and is only five short of Jerry Rice (36).

Jackson is the third-oldest player in NFL history (32 years, 281 days old) to record multiple 50-plus yards receiving touchdowns in a single game, trailing only Don Maynard (34 years, 268 days) and Jim Doran (33 years, 44 days). Both Maynard and Doran accomplished this feat in the 1960s.

Jackson became just the fourth player in Eagles history to catch multiple 50-plus yard touchdowns (51 and 53 yards) in a single game, joining Timmy Brown (1962), Ben Hawkins (1967) and Tommy McDonald (1960, 1962).

Jackson's 154 receiving yards are the seventh-highest single-game total of his career and most since producing 157 yards on 2014. He now has 37 career games with 100-plus receiving yards, which ranks fourth among active NFL players, trailing Larry Fitzgerald (53), Julio Jones (49) and Antonio Brown (42).

Jackson recorded his sixth-career opening day game with 100-plus receiving yards, which is tied with Michael Irvin for the most such performances in NFL history.

Jackson has made in interesting Hall of Fame case over the years because of his ability to transform a game with the deep ball. His 17.4 yards per catch is the highest in the NFL over the last 30 years and has the most 60-plus yard touchdown catches in NFL history (24), ahead of Rice (23). He's one of just six wide receivers with 10,000 yards and a 17.0 yards per catch average, with the others on the list being Hall of Famers.

Jackson has led the NFL in yards per reception four times in his career: 2018 (18.9), 2016 (17.9), 2014 (20.9), 2010 (22.5). The only player in NFL history to do so. He has the sixth-highest career receiving average (17.5) in NFL history (minimum 500 receptions), trailing only Stanley Morgan (19.2), Lance Alworth (18.9), Maynard (18.7), James Lofton (18.3) and Harold Jackson (17.9).

Jackson has plenty left in the tank at 32 years old, especially as the deep ball option in the Eagles offense. If Jackson can keep up the high yards per catch average and add to his receiving yardage total (currently 42nd all time), it will be hard to keep him out of Canton.

He certainly increased his chances Sunday. An argument can be made that the best is still ahead for Jackson in spite of his age after teaming up with Carson Wentz -- arguably the most talented deep-ball thrower he's ever caught passes from. Stay tuned -- Jackson is back in action.