Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is not ready to hang up the cleats for good just yet. The 35-year-old free agent is looking to continue his NFL career, and he's scheduled to visit the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus (via ESPN).

"I'm not officially retired," he said on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast. "I'm ready to get back to it,"

Jackson also listed three teams he would want to play for: the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and Ravens. Speaking about Baltimore, he said, "I like Lamar Jackson's game right now. Jackson and Jackson."

The Ravens currently stand at 3-3 and are coming off a loss to the New York Giants. Baltimore could use some help at wide receiver, and Jackson could provide the team with a deep threat if he can stay healthy and productive.

Jackson last played in 2021, splitting his time between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. He record a combined 454 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games (four starts). A second-round draft pick in 2008, Jackson spent his first six seasons with the Eagles before heading to Washington for three, Tampa Bay for two and back to Philadelphia for two more.

"I'm free and ready to go," Jackson said. "Whoever calls and knocks down on that door, I'm pulling up."

The three-time Pro Bowler has 14 years of NFL experience, totaling 632 catches for 11,110 yards and 62 touchdowns (58 receiving and four rushing). He has led the league in yards per catch four times and has the most 60-plus yard touchdowns in league history with 26.