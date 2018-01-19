DeSean Jackson wants Jameis Winston to stop 'trying to impress the world'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a disappointing season. Predicted by many to take a step forward in Year 3 of the Jameis Winston era, the Bucs instead regressed and finished last in the NFC South with a 5-11 record. The defense wasn't very good, but the step backward the offense took was a far bigger disappointment.

At the heart of that disappointment was Winston's performance. He went 3-for-10 in his 13 starts and looked completely lost in multiple games. He struggled to develop chemistry with almost all of his receivers, resulting in an offense that progressed only in fits and starts and oftentimes looked like it had never practiced together.

One of the Bucs' big offseason imports, DeSean Jackson, thinks he knows the root of the offense's -- and Winston's -- struggles: Winston was trying to hard to impress people and be something he's not.

"I think he needs to continue to be what he was that made him be Jameis Winston," Jackson said during an appearance on ESPN's First Take, per the Tampa Bay Times. "As far as coming from Florida State, winning the national championship. I actually talked to him at the end of the season. ... I've seen him play. I've seen him on the practice field, he has the leadership. He has everything to be their guy. It's just going back, have fun and not trying to impress the world. Just be yourself."

Winston's leadership style received some light criticism after a strange video of him "eating a W" before a game surfaced on social media.

Jameis Winston with an ... interesting pump up speech. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/z0tESHAA6k — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2017

More concerning than strange pregame speeches, though, was his inability to connect with his wideouts on a consistent basis. Jackson acknowledged that injuries played a role in his lack of chemistry with Winston.

"We missed a couple times down the field," Jackson said of he and Winston. "Like I said, injuries set in. But just the overall connection, I still think there's a lot out there that I have to offer. I still want to show the league and the whole world what I'm able to do. Like I said, last year was tough on me. Very frustrating. But my take on it, I feel like I can go out there and continue to work and be a mentor and help. Just leadership as far as the success that I've had and what I've been through in my career. I'd say last year, obviously was tough. But we're still building. We're going to build our chemistry. We're going to do everything we can ... to get better."

The Bucs have a high draft pick that they can use to add some top-end talent to a team that was lacking in true difference-makers for much of the year, but unless Winston becomes more consistent, they are not likely to take the next step as a team.