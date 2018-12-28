DeSean Jackson was reportedly fined extensively for being late, sleeping in meetings; wants to leave Bucs

DeSean Jackson signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Buccaneers before the 2017 season. He managed a disappointing 50 catches for 668 yards and three touchdowns last season, and while he got off to a red-hot start in 2018 -- three 100-plus-yard games in the first four weeks -- he hasn't registered more than 77 yards in a game since.

Jackson almost certainly won't see the final year of his contract; last week, the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud wrote that the mercurial wide receiver has had anything but a drama-free experience during his time with the team. It started last season, according to Stroud:

Interviews with coaches and players confirm that Jackson was fined extensively for being late to meetings and sometimes fell asleep in them. He rarely took notes. It got worse in the final months. Jackson refused to play catch with one of his coaches one day before practice and was told to sit out. Just before Christmas last year, he played cards in the locker room with his former Washington teammate, defensive tackle Chris Baker, and was late to a meeting. When told he would be fined again, Jackson erupted and kicked over a display Bucs receivers were using for a secret Santa gift exchange. He then became involved in a physical altercation with one of his coaches and had to be restrained by a teammate.

Jackson's success this season came with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, whom he lobbied to keep as the starter even after Jameis Winston returned from suspension.

"He's been on fire right now," Jackson told the NFL Network at the time. "With the way the team is rallying behind him and just playing lights-out football, you have to kind of honor it. You can't take the hot man out.''

Winston replaced Fitzpatrick, Jackson's production plummeted, and he returned to the lineup last week against the Cowboys after missing the three previous games with a thumb injury. Against Dallas he had one catch for 24 yards.

On Thursday, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that Jackson "has expressed a preference to move on from Tampa Bay after this season and that [a] change may be good to contribute in a new environment."

Now 32 years old, Jackson remains an explosive downfield threat. Assuming he and the Bucs part ways this offseason, the 31 other teams will have to determine if he's worth the trouble.