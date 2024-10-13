The Cleveland Browns scored fewer than 20 points for the sixth straight game on Sunday, becoming the first NFL team to do so in 10 years. Now 1-5 after a 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Deshaun Watson was at a loss for solutions when addressing the team's offensive struggles following the game, telling reporters something needs to change; he just doesn't know what.

"[Me] being the quarterback of this offense with Kevin [Stefanski] and Ken [Dorsey], we have to do something a little bit," Watson said, per ESPN. "I don't know what we have to do, but we need to do something to lock in, so we don't cost ourselves anymore games. ... [We've] got to really turn this around."

Despite outpossessing Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on Sunday, Watson went 16 of 23 for 168 yards and zero touchdowns while absorbing five sacks in defeat. Operating behind a shoddy offensive line that lost fill-in center Nick Harris to injury, he and the Browns went just 3 of 12 on third downs, and Cleveland's lone touchdown of the day came on a field goal block.

Stefanski said after the game that Watson would remain the starting quarterback, despite the former Houston Texans star's weekly struggles.