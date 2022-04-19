The future of the Cleveland Browns smiled as he headed into the facility for the first day of the team's offseason workout program. While Deshaun Watson's presence Tuesday continued the dawn of a new era in Cleveland, the Browns' previous franchise quarterback, Baker Mayfield, was a no-show as he continues to seek a trade out of town.

On a cold spring morning in northeast Ohio, Watson began his first active day on the job after signing a five-year, $230 million deal earlier this offseason after being traded from Houston. The former Pro Bowl quarterback is tasked with leading the Browns back to the playoffs after the franchise finished with a disappointing 8-9 record in 2021. Cleveland is hoping to revisit the success it had in 2020, when it won its first playoff game in 26 years.

As Watson gets acclimated with his new teammates, Mayfield continues to be a lame duck. He is still on the team's payroll as the Browns determine his future. Given his contract (Mayfield is due $19 million guaranteed this season after Cleveland picked up his fifth-year option), the Browns need to find a trader partner for Mayfield, preferably one who is willing to take on some of his salary.

With the NFL Draft upcoming, the Browns may be able to deal Mayfield for a draft pick (or two) during the three-day process. If no trade materializes then, Cleveland will likely try to trade him to a team with unresolved questions at quarterback. The Browns have also not ruled out bringing Mayfield back, although, based on Mayfield's recent comments, that seems like the most unlikely scenario.

"I feel disrespected," Mayfield said during an recent appearance on the Ya Never Know podcast. "A hundred percent. Because I was told one thing, and they completely did another. That's what I'm in the middle of right now. ... I'm just looking for stabilization right now."

One team that may be in the market for Mayfield is Seattle, which traded away longtime starting quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos earlier this offseason. Despite their current quarterback situation, our recently compiled consensus mock draft does not have Seattle drafting a quarterback in the first round. Veteran Geno Smith is currently slated to be the Seahawks' Week 1 starter unless the team either drafts or trades for a quarterback before the start of the season.

Regardless of where he ends up, it's clear that Mayfield has started his last game in Cleveland, who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. While his career in Cleveland did not end on the best of notes, Mayfield's tenure with the Browns had several positive moments that included his successful rookie campaign as well as his role in the franchise's first playoff berth in over a quarter-century.