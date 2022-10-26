An attorney for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has filed for monetary sanctions to be imposed against the law firm representing Watson's latest accuser, who filed a civil lawsuit against the quarterback on Oct. 13.

Houston attorney Rusty Hardin filed his motion Monday with the Harris County courts to sanction Universal Law Group in the amount of $5,000 for its lawsuit two weeks ago that he says was "filed with an improper purpose or that lack[s] legal or factual support."

Hardin states that Watson did not assault the plaintiff as she contested, and provides several pages of communication and interviews with the accuser where she previously stated "it wasn't criminal" and that "we were in there playing around and that was it."

"ULG knew what it was doing was wrong, but it did it anyway," Hardin's motion for sanctions reads. "The type of misconduct ULG engaged in here completely foreclosed Mr. Watson from responsibly defending himself in the face of national media coverage.

"Because good cause exists, Mr. Watson respectfully requests that the Court impose monetary sanctions necessary to punish and deter ULG's conduct."

Earlier this month, Houston attorney Anissah Nguyen filed a suit for her client — a licensed massage therapist — alleging Watson "was able to pressure her into oral sex." It was the 26th lawsuit filed against Watson, and it was the first filed since his August settlement with the NFL where he would be suspended 11 games, fined $5 million and required to go to mandatory behavioral treatment. Watson has never been criminally charged.

The alleged assault took place on Dec. 18, 2020. Communications provided by Hardin show Watson and the accuser traded text messages through Dec. 26 of that year. After that, Watson did not respond to texts to Instagram messages from the accuser, according to documents provided by Hardin.

In November 2021, the accuser met with Watson's counsel after being subpoenaed. She stated to Watson's counsel that she "wasn't scared" and "wasn't intimidated" and that she "didn't do anything where I didn't feel like I was safe."

Outside of this lawsuit, Watson had previously settled 23 of 24 other lawsuits alleging similar behavior.

"And as you may or may not know," Hardin told the court on Monday, "I think all of the cases in your court and 21 of the 22 that were filed that you administered and then more were settled, all in an attempt for Mr. Watson to go on with his life, the plaintiffs go on with their life and get this behind them.

"Those were the decision we made even though we insisted in all of the settlements that we were not liable, there was no admission of responsibility or so, but the plaintiffs and Mr. Watson agreed to settlements so this could be put behind Mr. Watson and the plaintiffs could move on."

Hardin states the $5,000 sanction represents less than a third of Watson's legal fees for this matter.

Watson's status with the league remains unchanged. He's eligible to return to practice Nov. 14 and would be eligible to start Dec. 4 against the Houston Texans.