Deshaun Watson exited the Browns' Week 7 game against the Colts after being hit by Indianapolis defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. Watson stayed on the ground for several moments before leaving the field with assistance from the team's medical staff. He then went into the team's medical tent.
Watson was questionable with a shoulder injury heading into the day. He left the game with just over three minutes left in the first quarter with the Browns trailing the Colts, 14-7. Cleveland's starting quarterback was just 1 of 5 for five yards with a pick up to that point.
PJ Walker, who started in placed of an injured Watson during last week's win over the 49ers, replaced Watson in the starting lineup. Walker went 18 of 34 for 192 yards with two picks in last week's 19-17 upset win over San Francisco last week. A former XFL standout, Walker has a 5-3 record as a starting quarterback in the NFL. He went 4-3 during his three seasons with the Carolina Panthers that includes a 2-3 start last year.
We'll have an update on Watson as soon as one is available.