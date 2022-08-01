Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

After being out for the past week, I am finally back, and I have to say, it was very nice of Sue Robinson to wait for me to return from vacation before dropping the Deshaun Watson decision. If you somehow missed it this morning, Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the NFL season. However, there's also still a chance that six games might not end up being the length of his suspension.

How is that possible? We'll be covering that and more in today's newsletter.

With that in mind, let's get to the first rundown.

1. Today's show: Monday Mailbag

During the NFL offseason, we like to spice things up each week on the Pick Six Podcast by adding a listener mailbag every Monday.

Our mailbag episodes are pretty simple: We read listener questions during the show and then answer as many of those questions as possible. Questions can be about literally anything. I mean, in today's mailbag alone, there was a question about who the starters would be for the United States team if the NFL ever created a football World Cup. If we'll answer that, trust me when I say that we'll answer almost anything.

Here's one question that Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson answered today

Q: Who wins the Seahawks starting QB job: Geno Smith or Drew Lock?

Brinson: "I think it's going to be Geno. Drew Lock is not the guy you want to trust to manage the game.... I think they trust Geno enough to not make massive mistakes, to be cautious, to check down when they need to, to be a very boring quarterback and to steal some wins."

I should probably also note here that Brinson is somewhat high on the Seahawks this year. He's one of about seven people in America who believes that the Seahawks can win at least seven games this season, "I know it's crazy and it probably won't happen, but everyone is burying them."

2. Deshaun Watson hit with six-game suspension: Here's everything you need to know

After more than a month of waiting, Deshaun Watson finally found out his fate on Monday. The Browns quarterback has been hit with a six-game suspension, which was handed down by former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, the disciplinary officer who was jointly appointed by both the NFL and NFLPA.

Robinson spent just over one month going over the details of the case before rendering her decision. The NFL and NFLPA spent three days arguing Watson's case in front of Robinson back in late June (June 28-30) with the league arguing that the QB should be suspended for at least a year and the NFLPA arguing that Watson shouldn't serve any suspension at all.

Just because we now know the length of the punishment doesn't mean this situation is necessarily over and that's because the NFL can still appeal.

Let's take a look at everything we know so far:

The NFL can still appeal the decision. This is the key part to keep in mind here. Although Sue Robinson rendered the decision on the punishment, there's still a chance that Roger Goodell will ultimately have the final say in this case. If the NFL does appeal, Goodell (or someone he designates) would get to oversee the appeal process, which doesn't sound like something that would work out in Watson's favor. The NFL has three days to appeal the decision so we'll know by Thursday whether the league plans to pull the trigger on that.

This is the key part to keep in mind here. Although Sue Robinson rendered the decision on the punishment, there's still a chance that Roger Goodell will ultimately have the final say in this case. If the NFL does appeal, Goodell (or someone he designates) would get to oversee the appeal process, which doesn't sound like something that would work out in Watson's favor. The NFL has three days to appeal the decision so we'll know by Thursday whether the league plans to pull the trigger on that. No appeal means Watson would definitely be out for the first six games. If the NFL doesn't appeal, that means that means the suspension is set in stone and that Watson will miss the first six games of the season. The Browns face the Panthers, Jets, Steelers, Falcons, Chargers and Patriots over those first six weeks. Watson's first two games back would be against the Ravens and Bengals before a Week 9 bye (The game against the Bengals would be his first home game as a Browns player). Watson is allowed to practice with the Browns until the Monday before Week 1. He's also allowed to participate in preseason games.

If the NFL doesn't appeal, that means that means the suspension is set in stone and that Watson will miss the first six games of the season. The Browns face the Panthers, Jets, Steelers, Falcons, Chargers and Patriots over those first six weeks. Watson's first two games back would be against the Ravens and Bengals before a Week 9 bye (The game against the Bengals would be his first home game as a Browns player). Watson is allowed to practice with the Browns until the Monday before Week 1. He's also allowed to participate in preseason games. Settlement talks went nowhere. It appears that the NFL did have some settlement talks with Watson over the past few days, but apparently, those didn't go anywhere. According to ESPN.com, the NFL wanted at least a 12-game suspension, but Watson's camp wasn't willing to accept anything over eight and once it became clear that neither side was going to budge, the talks broke down.

It appears that the NFL did have some settlement talks with Watson over the past few days, but apparently, those didn't go anywhere. According to ESPN.com, the NFL wanted at least a 12-game suspension, but Watson's camp wasn't willing to accept anything over eight and once it became clear that neither side was going to budge, the talks broke down. Watson ordered to change his ways. The Browns quarterback has been told to change his habits when it comes to getting massages. According to NFL.com, Watson has been told that he "must get all his massage therapy from club therapists." This means he's no longer allowed to solicit massages through Instagram or other forms of social media. Part of the reason Robinson suspended Watson is because she thought his "pattern of behavior was egregious."

The Browns quarterback has been told to change his habits when it comes to getting massages. According to NFL.com, Watson has been told that he "must get all his massage therapy from club therapists." This means he's no longer allowed to solicit massages through Instagram or other forms of social media. Part of the reason Robinson suspended Watson is because she thought his "pattern of behavior was egregious." Watson will only lose $345,000 in salary. Watson will be making $230 million over his next five years with the Browns and thanks to the way his contract is structured, he won't lose very much of that during his suspension. The Browns gave him a base salary of $1.035 million in 2022, which means he'll only lose $57,500 for every game he's suspended. For the final four years of his contract, he'll be getting a base salary of $46 million. If that had been the case in 2022, he would be scheduled to lose out on $15.3 million, but instead, he'll only lose out on $345,000.

Watson will be making $230 million over his next five years with the Browns and thanks to the way his contract is structured, he won't lose very much of that during his suspension. The Browns gave him a base salary of $1.035 million in 2022, which means he'll only lose $57,500 for every game he's suspended. For the final four years of his contract, he'll be getting a base salary of $46 million. If that had been the case in 2022, he would be scheduled to lose out on $15.3 million, but instead, he'll only lose out on $345,000. Watson settles three more cases. At the beginning of June, Watson was facing 24 civil lawsuits that accused him of sexual misconduct, but that number is now down to just one. The Browns quarterback settled 20 of the 24 cases in June settling three of the remaining four cases on Monday morning.

Watson is expected to be at Browns training camp today.

3. Deebo Samuel finally gets a contract extension

USATSI

After more than two months of drama, the standoff between Deebo Samuel and the 49ers is finally over. The two sides agreed to a three-year contract extension that will keep him in San Francisco through the 2025 season.

Back in April, it looked like Samuel might be on his way out of San Francisco after he made a trade demand, but now, he won't be going anywhere.

Here's a look at Samuel's new deal.

The new contract doesn't answer one key question: How will the 49ers use Samuel going forward? There had been a report earlier this year that he wants to cut down on his snaps at running back, but it's not clear if that was taken into consideration when the contract was negotiated. Samuel rushed for eight touchdowns last season, which is the NFL record for a wide receiver. He also led the NFL with 18.2 yards per reception on 77 catches.

4. Key player finally shows up at training camp for Chiefs

When the Chiefs started training camp last week, Orlando Brown didn't show up, but their starting left tackle is expected to be in camp as of today, according to ESPN.com.

Brown was hit with the franchise tag back in March and after he was unable to reach a long-term deal by the July 15 deadline, there were reports that he was contemplating skipping training camp.

Here's what you need to know about Brown's situation.

Why it would have been easy for him to skip training camp. If a player is under contract, they face huge fines if they skip camp, but Brown had NOT signed his franchise tag yet, which means that he wasn't under contract with Chiefs. Since he hadn't signed his tag, he was free to sit out as long as he wanted without facing any punishment or fines.

If a player is under contract, they face huge fines if they skip camp, but Brown had NOT signed his franchise tag yet, which means that he wasn't under contract with Chiefs. Since he hadn't signed his tag, he was free to sit out as long as he wanted without facing any punishment or fines. Why Brown decided to show up for training camp. According to ESPN.com, Brown decided to show up because the first five days of padded practices are important for him (The Chiefs have their first practice in full pads today). The fact that Brown is now in training camp means he'll officially be playing on the franchise tag, which will pay him $16.66 million in 2022.

According to ESPN.com, Brown decided to show up because the first five days of padded practices are important for him (The Chiefs have their first practice in full pads today). The fact that Brown is now in training camp means he'll officially be playing on the franchise tag, which will pay him $16.66 million in 2022. Bengals now in the most awkward situation. With Brown now in training camp, the Bengals are the only team that still hasn't been able to their franchise tagged player into camp. Jessie Bates was hit with the tag in March and there have been multiple reports that he doesn't want to play on the tag this year. So far, things aren't looking great. Bates hasn't showed up for camp and he hasn't given any indication that he plans to show up at any point in the near future.

A total of eight players were hit with the franchise tag this year and before this week started, Brown and Bates were the only two who weren't in training camp.

5. Making a roster of the best non-Hall of Fame players in NFL history

Getty Images

With the Hall of Fame game just three days away -- that's right, there's going to be actual football in just three days -- we decided to honor players who aren't in the Hall of Fame by making an all-time team of the best players who haven't been enshrined in Canton.

CBSSports.com's Bryan DeArdo created the team and although there are no Hall of Famers, the roster is still insanely loaded.

Here's a look at the offensive skill players on our "best all-time roster you can make without using any Hall of Fame players."

QB: Michael Vick

RB: Bo Jackson

RB: Mike Alstott

WR: Reggie Wayne

WR: Torry Holt

WR: Andre Johnson

TE: Mark Bavaro

If you want to see the entire roster, including defensive players, be sure to click here. If you do click over, you'll notice that Jim Breech is not the kicker on this team, which makes me incredibly sad.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Steelers QB battle might already be over

It was a wild weekend in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.