Deshaun Watson gives game check to workers hit hard by Hurricane Harvey

Deshaun Watson, the rookie quarterback of the Houston Texans, was scheduled to earn $2,518,960 this season. He decided to take a little bit less than that, but he did it for a good reason.

On Wednesday, the Texans revealed that Watson gave away his first game check to cafeteria workers at NRG Stadium who were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. You can watch him do exactly that in the video below:

"If you can, you must."@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrongpic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

According to the Houston Chronicle, one of Watson's game checks would be roughly $29,000.

As a team, the Texans have tried to rally around the city of Houston during and after the events of Hurricane Harvey and the severe flooding it caused. Star defensive end J.J. Watt started a fundraising campaign that raised more than $37 million. Texans owner Bob McNair made a huge donation to a relief fund. The team helped distribute supplies. And Texans coach Bill O'Brien dedicated the season to the city and people of Houston.

On the field, the Texans are only 1-2, but things have been looking up since they started Watson over Tom Savage. Since Watson's taken over under center, the Texans beat the Bengals on the road and they would've topped the Patriots in Foxborough if not for a timely throw by Tom Brady and a toe-tapping catch by Brandin Cooks in the final minute. In that game, Watson completed 66.67 percent of his passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns, two picks, and a 90.6 passer rating.

It didn't take long for Watson to emerge as the team's best quarterback and an important member of the Houston community.