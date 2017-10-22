Deshaun Watson has NFL's top-selling rookie jersey, Steelers have two players in top 10

Looking back, it's hard to imagine how the Texans settled on Tom Savage as their starting quarterback to begin the season, but that decision lasted for just one half of football before everyone came to their senses and rookie Deshaun Watson was inserted into the lineup. In the five-and-a-half games since, the 12th overall pick has been one of the league's early season surprises; he's thrown at least three touchdowns in his last three games and has 15 touchdowns on the year, is 3-2 as a starter and has the Texans in a three-way tie atop the AFC South.

Oh, and Watson also has the NFL's top-selling jersey among all rookies, according to NFLShop.com.

"I will tell you that he's a very confident guy," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said of Watson following last Sunday's win over the Texans. "He's got a quiet confidence about himself. He's just the same guy every day. He really believes in himself. He's a very intelligent guy. He's really never satisfied ..."

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins added: "Nobody in this locker room is honestly surprised with the way he's developed so far. ... "From training camp when he came in and the way he handled himself in the film room, even when in training camp he wasn't getting reps with the ones, he was still learning. He was still going over things, talking about it to us when he got the opportunity, and it's presented itself.

Here are the 10-most popular rookie jerseys:

Trubisky, the first-overall selection, didn't see the field until Week 5 but he's 1-1 in two starts. Meanwhile, Cook, the Vikings' second-rounder, has been lost for the season after a Week 4 knee injury, and Fournette and Peppers will not play in Week 7 due to an ankle and toe injury, respectively.