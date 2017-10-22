Deshaun Watson has NFL's top-selling rookie jersey, Steelers have two players in top 10
The Texans quarterback has been one of the league's best players through six weeks
Looking back, it's hard to imagine how the Texans settled on Tom Savage as their starting quarterback to begin the season, but that decision lasted for just one half of football before everyone came to their senses and rookie Deshaun Watson was inserted into the lineup. In the five-and-a-half games since, the 12th overall pick has been one of the league's early season surprises; he's thrown at least three touchdowns in his last three games and has 15 touchdowns on the year, is 3-2 as a starter and has the Texans in a three-way tie atop the AFC South.
Oh, and Watson also has the NFL's top-selling jersey among all rookies, according to NFLShop.com.
"I will tell you that he's a very confident guy," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said of Watson following last Sunday's win over the Texans. "He's got a quiet confidence about himself. He's just the same guy every day. He really believes in himself. He's a very intelligent guy. He's really never satisfied ..."
Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins added: "Nobody in this locker room is honestly surprised with the way he's developed so far. ... "From training camp when he came in and the way he handled himself in the film room, even when in training camp he wasn't getting reps with the ones, he was still learning. He was still going over things, talking about it to us when he got the opportunity, and it's presented itself.
Here are the 10-most popular rookie jerseys:
- Deshaun Watson
- T.J. Watt, Steelers
- Mitchell Trubisky, Bears
- Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
- Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
- Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
- Dalvin Cook, Vikings
- Jamal Adams, Jets
- James Conner, Steelers
- Jabrill Peppers, Browns
Trubisky, the first-overall selection, didn't see the field until Week 5 but he's 1-1 in two starts. Meanwhile, Cook, the Vikings' second-rounder, has been lost for the season after a Week 4 knee injury, and Fournette and Peppers will not play in Week 7 due to an ankle and toe injury, respectively.
-
NFL Week 7 scores, schedule, updates
Everything you need to know for Week 7 of the 2017 NFL season is here
-
Dolphins' WR makes catch of the year
Stills did his best Jermaine Kearse impression
-
Kap collusion grievance moving forward
Discovery process in grievance will include request for certain owners/GMs to turn over cell...
-
Rodgers could return in regular season
Rodgers could try and make a return as early as Week 15 if the Packers are in the playoff...
-
Tom Brady's mom details her cancer fight
Galynn Brady explains what her life has been like for the past 18 months
-
Players, owners committed to cooperate
The NFL is prepared to put its full marketing weight behind a formal initiative starting Week...
Add a Comment