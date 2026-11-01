PITTSBURGH — Deshaun Watson took a big hit that temporarily forced him to exit the Browns' Week 8 showdown with the Steelers. Watson was replaced by Shedeur Sanders for the rest of the series but was back on the field for the start of Cleveland's next drive.

Watson was hit high by Steelers defensive back Jaquan Brisker on the game's third play. Brisker was penalized for roughing the passer, giving the Browns a fresh set of downs.

The drive ended with a pair of Steelers rookie defensive backs, Robert Spears-Jennings and Daylen Everett, combining to force and recover a fumble from Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Watson, 31, has led the Browns to a 5-2 start and a share of first place in the AFC North. Watson captained the Browns to a 27-24 win over Pittsburgh back in Week 4.

Sanders, a 2025 second-round pick, made the Pro Bowl as an alternate during his rookie season in 2025. His rookie debut included a win over the Steelers in Week 17.