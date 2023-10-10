Deshaun Watson was unable to suit up for the Browns in their Week 4 loss to the Ravens due to a shoulder injury. Even after Cleveland had a bye in Week 5, the Browns quarterback did not practice Monday as the team gears up for their Week 6 matchup against the 49ers. While he was able to do some throwing, Watson remains day-to-day with a rotator cuff contusion, according to NFL Media, and his status for Sunday is still to be determined.

If Watson is ultimately unable to play this week, 247Sports reports that the Browns are expected to start veteran P.J. Walker against San Francisco over rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Deshaun Watson CLE • QB • #4 CMP% 63.7 YDs 678 TD 4 INT 2 YD/Att 6.65 View Profile

Watson suffered the injury during the third quarter of Cleveland's win over the Titans in Week 3 on a read-option run where he lowered that shoulder into Tennessee defensive back Amani Hooker. He remained in the game but was severely limited throughout the following week of practice and was ultimately downgraded to out for the matchup against Baltimore.

"He's doing everything in his power, working around the clock with rehab," head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday, via the official team website. "So, he's just doing what he's being told to do in terms of his rehab process."

Thompson-Robinson, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, got the start with Watson sidelined in Week 4 and was not effective as the team fell to the Ravens, 28-3. The rookie out of UCLA completed 19 of his 36 passes for 121 yards and three interceptions.

As the team reportedly is set to turn to Walker, the veteran has seven starts under his belt and 15 appearances throughout his career, so he should be able to put the Browns in a more competitive situation if his number is ultimately called. Walker, who signed with the Browns practice squad in August, started five games for the Carolina Panthers in 2022. During that stretch, he led the club to a 2-3 record while completing 58% of his passes, averaging 134.2 passing yards per game, and totaling three touchdowns with three interceptions.