The Cleveland Browns will be without their franchise quarterback when they host the Baltimore Ravens in a pivotal AFC North matchup in Week 4. Deshaun Watson will not play on Sunday due to a should injury he suffered last week, according to CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

Watson suffered the injury during the second half of last week's win over the Titans on a read-option run where he lowered that shoulder into Tennessee defensive back Amani Hooker. He was a limited participant throughout the week of practice, but those on the scene in Cleveland noted that Watson was not doing much throwing.

Deshaun Watson CLE • QB • #4 CMP% 63.7 YDs 678 TD 4 INT 2 YD/Att 6.65 View Profile

With Watson sidelined, the Browns turn to rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The fifth-round pick out of UCLA impressed throughout the summer and beat out both Kellen Mond and Joshua Dobbs for the backup role behind Watson. During the preseason, Thompson-Robinson completed 37 of his 58 pass attempts (63.7%) for a total of 440 yards passing, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also rushed for 69 yards through four preseason exhibitions.

The Browns also elevated PJ Walker from the practice squad.

Cleveland is 2-1 on the season and is currently in a three-way tie with the Ravens and Steelers for first place in the AFC North. So, being a full strength would've been ideal to potentially leap up and take sole possession of first place in the division, but now Kevin Stefanski's team will have to try and do that shorthanded and with a rookie quarterback under center.