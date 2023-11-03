The Cleveland Browns get their quarterback back this week as head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Deshaun Watson will return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Watson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was a full participant Friday, and carries no game designation into Week 9.

Watson said earlier this week he wasn't sure if he would be able to play, and that he was taking this process "day by day."

After missing Week 4 and Week 6 after suffering a shoulder injury in the Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Watson attempted to return to the lineup in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. However, he exited in the first half after taking a hard hit, which aggravated his injury. Stefanski said Watson landed on his bad shoulder, and that there was residual swelling that affected his throwing. That forced P.J. Walker back into the lineup for Cleveland's eventual loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Deshaun Watson CLE • QB • #4 CMP% 61.7 YDs 683 TD 4 INT 3 YD/Att 6.38 View Profile

In four games played this season, Watson has completed 61.7% of his passes for 683 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. His last full appearance as a Brown was his best, as he recorded his highest completion percentage (81.8%), most passing yards (289) and most passing completions (27) in all his starts for Cleveland.

The Browns currently sit at 4-3 in third place in the AFC North, and seventh in the AFC.