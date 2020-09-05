The Houston Texans have reached a long-term contract with franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. Watson agreed to a four-year extension worth an average annual base salary of $39 million a year, making him the second-highest paid quarterback in football, behind only Patrick Mahomes. Watson will receive a $27 million signing bonus and the total value of the four-year deal will be approximately $160 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Including his 2021 salary under the fifth-year option, Watson is set to make $177.54 million with nearly $111 million in guarantees over the next five years.

The Texans made sure their future is secure with Watson leading the franchise, as Houston has won back-to-back AFC South titles in both his full seasons as the starting quarterback. While Mahomes' deal dwarfs the one Watson landed in terms of total dollars, the Watson extension is considered a win by former agent and CBS Sports contributor Joel Corry.

Since Watson became the staring quarterback in Week 1 of his rookie season, the Texans have thrived. Watson is 24-13 as a starting quarterback as the Texans have compiled back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2018 and 2019 under his leadership; the 21-11 record Houston has managed over that span is the sixth-best record in the league. The Texans reached the divisional round of the playoffs in 2019 and held a 24-0 lead on the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs but couldn't put away Mahomes and Co.

Watson has thrown for 9,716 yards for 71 touchdowns to just 29 interceptions for a 101.0 passer rating in his 38 career games (37 starts). The 101.0 rating is eighth-best in the league over the past three seasons, while his eight fourth-quarter comebacks and 10 game-winning drives are third-most in the NFL during that span. The Texans made sure they locked up one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for a long time as Watson will be a pillar toward chasing their first Super Bowl title.

Watson's new deal checks in ahead of Russell Wilson's $35 million salary as the second-best in the league, and now the attention turns to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is playing the 2020 season on the franchise tag. Due to the nature of quarterback deals, we should expect Prescott to top Watson's $160 million over four years if the two sides are able to come to an agreement next offseason.

"Great day for Dak Prescott because of Deshaun Watson's contract extension," Corry said. "Unless Prescott has a serious regression this season, he should get to the $40M per year mark if he signs a long term deal with the Cowboys in 2021."