Amid increased scrutiny of his on-field performance, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again facing off-field trouble, newly accused in a civil lawsuit of a 2020 sexual assault. Watson, however, "strongly denies" the allegations, his attorney said Wednesday, and the Browns have given no consideration to sidelining the veteran signal-caller, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

"We'll let due process play out and follow the NFL's guidelines," Stefanski told reporters Wednesday.

Stefanski added that he "was not aware of the allegations" prior to their recent surfacing. Watson echoed the sentiment, telling reporters later Wednesday that he "found out exactly when everyone else found out."

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Houston, alleges that Watson exposed himself and sexually assaulted a woman, who's not been publicly identified, while on a date at her apartment.

"Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday," Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said in a Wednesday statement. "We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated. We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don't intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course. In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football."

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the alleged victim, responded with a statement of his own later Wednesday, claiming he first spent 10 months unsuccessfully trying to resolve the case privately. He called the lawsuit "the most serious and egregious case brought against Watson to date," and argued that Watson is "well aware of what he did." Buzbee added that he's already been contacted by the NFL regarding the allegations, and anticipates a "trial by jury" to address the case.

"I can understand, given the number of women Mr. Watson has interacted with," Buzbee said, "that he could forget some or many of them. However, given the nature of the alleged conduct in this case, I expect this incident is something he wouldn't soon forget."

Buzbee went on to say that the accuser will cooperate with the NFL's investigation on the matter and added that he has "pertinent" video that he will also share.

"We intend to interview with the NFL in two weeks," Buzbee told Pro Football Talk via a statement. "This coming week however I have to go to the Coast Guard hearings in South Carolina regarding the Titan submersible implosion because I represent a victim's family from that. When I return I intend to make my client available for interview along with two individuals who spoke to her immediately after the assault. I also have video to share that will be pertinent."

Watson addressed reporters later Wednesday, pointing to his attorney's remarks and repeatedly indicating he's focused on football. He downplayed concerns over his character, indicating he has the organization's continued support despite the latest allegations.

"I can't speak for the fans, I can't speak for anybody outside this building," Watson said, "but I know that, hearing from the Haslams and [general manager Andrew Berry] and those guys, I know that they tell me each and every day that they support me and they got my back and they want me to focus on being the best quarterback I can be. ... They know my character. They see me each and every day. They know exactly who I am. And I think that's the difference. When you're around me each and every day, you know my aura, you know my energy, you know my character, I think you would understand who I really am."

Deshaun Watson CLE • QB • #4 CMP% 53.3 YDs 169 TD 1 INT 2 YD/Att 3.76 View Profile

When asked if Watson will suit up for the Browns' Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Stefanski confirmed as much, saying the quarterback is "focused on the task at hand." He added that he gave "no" consideration to benching Watson given the seriousness of the new lawsuit, nor does he have concerns about the NFL potentially suspending the quarterback: "Not really a consideration from me."

The NFL is reviewing the new lawsuit, which comes roughly two years after the league issued Watson an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Prior to his trade from the Houston Texans to the Browns, the former Pro Bowler had been accused by more than 20 different women of sexual assault or misconduct, which allegedly occurred during dozens of massage therapy sessions. Two Texas grand juries declined to file criminal charges against Watson over his alleged behavior.