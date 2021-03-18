A lawyer in Texas has filed three separate civil lawsuits this week that are all alleging sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson, and apparently, that same lawyer is planning to file at least three more lawsuits against Watson over the next few days.

The lawsuits were filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee who has entered them into court on behalf of three clients who all claim that Watson committed sexual misconduct against them. All three women were working as masseuses when the alleged sexual misconduct took place.

Here are the latest details on the allegations (Warning, there are some graphic details):

Lawsuit one

The allegations in the first lawsuit took place on March 30, 2020 at the home of the masseuse. In this lawsuit, which you can read here, the central allegation is that "Watson assaulted the Plaintiff by touching her with his penis." According to the lawsuit, Watson allegedly reached out to a masseuse on Instagram and asked if she would be willing to give him a massage. Before the two agreed on anything, Watson allegedly asked the woman if the "focus" of the massage could be "on his groin area."

The woman claims that about 25 minutes into the session it became clear that "Watson wanted a massage for only one reason -- sex."

Eventually, the woman started crying and before she was able to get Watson to leave, he allegedly said "I know you have a career and reputation, and I know you would hate for someone to mess with yours, just like I don't want anyone messing with mine."

The woman took that as a threat that Watson might try to ruin her career if she said anything.

Lawsuit two

The second lawsuit involves an incident that allegedly took place on Aug. 28, 2020. Like the first lawsuit, Watson is accused of reaching out to a masseuse on Instagram. In this lawsuit, Watson is accused of exposing himself and inappropriately touching the woman. In this case, the woman was from Atlanta and Watson allegedly flew her to Houston where she was supposed to give him a massage at a local hotel.

Before the day of the appointment, Watson allegedly asked the masseuse if she would be willing to work on his "glutes" and "groin" area. According to the woman, Watson got completely nude prior to the massage. After that happened, the woman pointed out that he should be wearing at least a towel, but Watson allegedly refused to put one on. Once the woman realized Watson wanted more than a massage, she left the hotel room.

According to the lawsuit, Watson's behavior is viewed as "part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women."

Lawsuit three

The third lawsuit involves a situation that allegedly took place on Dec. 28, 2020. Once again, Watson is accused of setting up a massage appointment by using the messaging function on Instagram to contact a relatively unknown masseuse. In this case, the quarterback allegedly set up an appointment that was to he held at a Houston-area office building.

According to this lawsuit, Watson actually forced the woman "to perform oral sex on him." According to ESPN.com, the woman wrote in the lawsuit that she felt "intimidated and threatened" and that "she was afraid of what someone like Watson could do if she did not submit to his demands."

Watson's response

After Buzbee publicly announced that the first lawsuit would be filed, Watson immediately issued a statement on Twitter where he denied all the allegations against him.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson wrote. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me -- it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

Watson released that statement on March 16 after the first lawsuit came out, but hasn't commented on the situation since the release of the second and third lawsuits.

Reaction from the Texans

It seems the Texans found out about the first lawsuit on Tuesday, and after the allegations came out, the team quickly released a statement.

"We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post [on Tuesday night]," the team said. "This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon.We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident."

More allegations coming

Although Watson is already facing three lawsuits, it appears that there are going to be even more. Buzbee wrote on Instagram that a total of six women are going to file a lawsuit against the quarterback.

"Third lawsuit of now six to be filed, against Deshaun Watson, alleging assault," Buzbee wrote on Wednesday night. "This one is the most egregious, to date. Again, I won't share details here, but we have open courts in our Texas Constitution, meaning all lawsuits are public record. Our staff has received numerous calls. We screen each one, and I personally talk with and screen any individual on whose behalf we file. I've been doing this a long time. I don't need 'fame,' and, to be quite honest, and I say this as modestly as I can, if I never made another penny I would be quite okay. Point is, I'm not pursuing these cases for the money, and every woman who has filed thus far has only plead the minimum amount to invoke the court's jurisdiction ($500). This isn't about the money!"

Since there haven't been any criminal charges filed against Watson, it's unclear how this might impact him on the field, but it's almost now certain that any team thinking about trading for the quarterback will be doing their due diligence before agreeing to any sort of deal.