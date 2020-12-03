Deshaun Watson is still trying to mentally recover from the Houston Texans decision to trade away DeAndre Hopkins, and the last thing he wants is to have a future that also doesn't involve Will Fuller. The latter has been suspended six games by the NFL for violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, releasing a formal statement thereafter placing the blame on a physician who advised him it was OK to take a medication that turned out to be on the league's list of banned substances. Fuller will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021, and the suspension comes on the heels of the Texans having shopped him ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

For Watson, the smart move is to make sure the fellow former first-round pick stays in Houston for the long haul.

"Will knows that we all love him," Watson said, via ESPN. "He always [does] the right thing and then one slip-up -- just got popped. But we always going to have his back. Will's my brother.

"The whole organization knows that too. And you know, make sure that we get him back for next year, especially in this organization."

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback then hammered home his stance on the matter, to the point of noting he'll remain front-and-center in trying to help make his hope a reality once the 2020 season concludes.

"That's very important," he said. "That's definitely one guy that I'm going to be working on this last month and offseason, for sure."

Watson was as disheartened by the aforementioned trade rumors as was Fuller, and made no bones about conveying that point once the deadline passed. Fuller has already posted career highs in both receiving yardage (879) and touchdowns (8), and was on pace to break the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time in his career before being suspended. Those marks are also team highs in their respective categories, with Fuller having become Watson's favorite target in the post-Hopkins era, and far and away the best receiver on the Texans roster.

"It would have been hell if they would have [traded him], for sure," Watson said of Fuller having been on the trade block. "Honestly, I'm glad to continue to play with Will. We've been making a lot of big, big plays since I came into this league, [and we're] going to continue to do that as we continue to go the rest of this year and hopefully the rest of our careers."