Deshaun Watson may have injured his knee on this play against the Seahawks

The Deshaun Watson injury, which will keep the Texans rookie quarterback out for the rest of the season, hit the NFL like a ton of bricks. Watson was one of the bright spots in a season that has felt a little, ahem, cloudy, and the torn ACL he suffered in Texans practice on Thursday will rob everyone of his on-field brilliance for the rest of the year.

As it turns out, the injury may not have simply happened in the normal course of practice. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, there are some folks who believe the injury may have occurred against the Seahawks the week before, during an incredible Game of the Year shootout that left us marveling at Watson and Russell Wilson.

On the play in question, Watson completed a short pass to Will Fuller on the left side of the field. Lamar Miller stayed in to block and took on Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark. Clark attempted to leap over Miller and the running back drove him up in the air, upending him. When Clark landed, he hit the ground and then fell into Watson, whose knee buckled at an awkward angle.

See for yourself:

Not hard to imagine this play causing damage to Deshaun Watson's knee, as @AdamSchefter reported this morning. pic.twitter.com/tMJDhpq6Nt — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 5, 2017

It seems highly unlikely that Watson actually suffered the knee injury on this play -- he would continue to play and play very well, helping the Texans score a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He and Wilson combined for four touchdown drives of 71 yards or more in a thrilling fourth quarter.

But it certainly can't have helped. And according to Schefter, there are "some people" -- including people with the Texans -- who believe the hit from Clark and the awkward semi-injury may have helped cause the ACL tear.

"There are some people who wonder about this play in Seattle any role it might have caused in the actual injury. If you watch, Frank Clark goes over Lamar Miller, goes into Deshaun Watson's knee. And on the play Watson goes down. Now, there are doctors and physical trainers who reviewed that tape and say that's the trigger for an ACL injury," Schefter said. "The Texans still think that he tore the ACL in practice Thursday, but they do have questions about that play and any damage it might have caused. Because Deshaun Watson is a very tough football player, he wouldn't have said anything, he would have stayed in the game. Maybe it's possible that it weakened something. We'll never know the actual answers, but there are some people who wonder about that play and the effect it may have had on his injury."

Again, this probably was not the play in question where Watson suffered a torn ACL. But it is not hard at all to look at the play in question and believe it's possible that Watson dinged up his knee, or set himself up to further damage his knee, during that particular play.