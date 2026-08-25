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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday
- Deshaun Watson has been named the Browns' QB1. After a tight camp battle between Watson and Shedeur Sanders, the Browns officially named Watson their starting quarterback on Monday. Watson may be the starter for now, but he has some work to do in order to win over the fan base. Watson just chided the fans for booing him during Saturday's preseason game. Let's be honest for a moment: This situation may result in disaster, but it won't be a long-term solution because the Browns have 200 million reasons to cut Watson next offseason.
- Tennessee and Florida revealed their starting quarterbacks. Shifting to QB announcements fans are considerably more excited about, Tennessee has tabbed 5-star freshman Faizon Brandon as its starter this season. The No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 signing class, Brandon has a very high ceiling and a good supporting cast around him in Knoxville. Down in Gainesville, Florida is going with Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo, who accompanied offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner on the move down from Atlanta.
- The Texans acquired WR Kayshon Boutte from the Patriots. When Jayden Higgins went down with a season-ending ACL injury, the Texans had a clear need at WR. They have now filled that need with a brilliant trade for Boutte. Houston was able to add an ascending WR at minimal cost, while New England failed to get a substantial return for a productive wideout. Boutte just logged 33 receptions for 551 yards and six touchdowns in his third NFL season. He should be a nice complement to Nico Collins.
- The Astros have parted ways GM Dana Brown. Despite being in the midst of the AL West race, the Astros have chosen to make a change in the front office, with Brown on his way out. It has been a tumultous year for Houston, and its place in the division is more of a condemnation on the state of the AL than a testament to the team's play. On that note, here are seven more MLB executives on the hot seat as the season winds down.
- Angel Reese's big week has the Dream back in WNBA title contention. Reese needed a big response after missing a potential game-winner against the Fever, and she has delivered. Since that moment, Reese has been on fire, and her career night on Saturday helped Atlanta clinch a playoff spot. With Reese hitting her stride, the Dream are all the way up to No. 3 in our latest WNBA Power Rankings. Now could reinforcements be on the way? Atlanta might be a possible landing spot for six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner.
🌟 Do not miss this: NFL All-Breakout Team
One of the best things about the NFL is that new stars emerge every season, and our team of experts called their shot on which ones will shine in 2026, at least on offense. The 2026 NFL All-Breakout Team is here, and it is absolutely loaded with talent.
One of the tightest votes came at the most high-profile position. Ultimately, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams got the nod over several worthy candidates. Williams led Chicago to its first playoff win since 2010 last season, and he's looking for more in 2026. Will the Bears finally get their first 4,000-yard passer?!
Zach Pereles lays out what we should expect from Williams in his third season.
- Pereles: "With four votes, Caleb Williams won a highly competitive vote that featured seven different quarterbacks. The former USC star took a massive jump from a dismal rookie season, especially in avoiding negative play. Williams was also absurdly clutch with an NFL-high six fourth-quarter comebacks. Now, he's the 'Madden' cover athlete. Still, there's another level for him to reach, namely in his consistency and accuracy."
Williams wasn't the only Bear on that list. Wide receiver Luther Burden III made the cut, too, and he has been soaring up fantasy football draft boards. Our own Heath Cummings is certainly a believer as he's labeled Burden a must-draft player.
Aaron Rodgers had his breakout moment a long time ago, and now he's chasing history. Here are the eight major milestones Rodgers can reach in his final NFL season.
🏈 Big Ten expert predictions
The Big Ten is one of the two best college football conferences in the country, and it certainly has the most bona fide national title contenders.
With so much intrigue, our team of experts logged their 2026 Big Ten predictions, including the conference champion, most overrated team and most underrated team. Three different teams received first-place votes, and I don't exactly think I'm spoiling anything by revealing those:
- Oregon (4)
- Ohio State (2)
- Indiana (1)
Things get much more interesting right behind those juggernauts, and that's exactly where you'll find Washington. Our own Chris Hummer selected the Huskies as his most underrated team, and he cited coach Jedd Fisch as the biggest reason why the program could get over the hump this fall.
- Hummer: "Jedd Fisch has overachieved at every stop as a head coach. He did it at Arizona. He's won at Washington despite inheriting almost nothing from Kalen DeBoer. Now, he enters 2026 with arguably his most talented roster in Seattle and one of the true game changers in the sport at quarterback in Demond Williams. The Huskies do have to reload on defense, but sources indicated they expect an excellent front seven, perhaps even better than last year -- and that unit was a top-25 run defense."
The one knock on the Big Ten is that the depth leaves a little to be desired, and there may be an explanation for that. There is a major money gap in the conference. Ohio State and Oregon are spending roughly $40 million on their rosters, but teams like Purdue and Maryland might be spending half of that.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- The Braves' roller coaster season has created intrigue to the NL East race.
- 49ers owner Jed York had his prostitution charge amended after his Ohio arrest.
- History isn't quite buying Arch Manning and Dante Moore at the top of the 2027 NFL Draft.
- Want more Mannings? Meet the next one: Peyton's son, Marshall, made his debut on national TV.
- Scottie Scheffler has secured an enormous payday ahead of the Tour Championship.
- These three WNBA title contenders could be in the mix for six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner.
- Here's what the UNC starting lineup could look like in Year 1 under Michael Malone.
- First-year Arizona State coach Randy Bennett already has the respect of his peers.
- Arsenal debut at No. 1 in our first EPL Power Rankings of the season.
- Royce Keys and OTM utterly spoiled WWE Raw's main event.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚽ Norwich City at Cardiff City, 2 p.m. on Paramount+
⚾ Dodgers at Braves, 7:15 p.m. om TBS
🏀 Fire at Wings, 8 p.m. on NBA TV