This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🤯 Five things to know Tuesday

🌟 Do not miss this: NFL All-Breakout Team

CBS Sports Design

One of the best things about the NFL is that new stars emerge every season, and our team of experts called their shot on which ones will shine in 2026, at least on offense. The 2026 NFL All-Breakout Team is here, and it is absolutely loaded with talent.

One of the tightest votes came at the most high-profile position. Ultimately, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams got the nod over several worthy candidates. Williams led Chicago to its first playoff win since 2010 last season, and he's looking for more in 2026. Will the Bears finally get their first 4,000-yard passer?!

Zach Pereles lays out what we should expect from Williams in his third season.

Pereles: "With four votes, Caleb Williams won a highly competitive vote that featured seven different quarterbacks. The former USC star took a massive jump from a dismal rookie season, especially in avoiding negative play. Williams was also absurdly clutch with an NFL-high six fourth-quarter comebacks. Now, he's the 'Madden' cover athlete. Still, there's another level for him to reach, namely in his consistency and accuracy."

Williams wasn't the only Bear on that list. Wide receiver Luther Burden III made the cut, too, and he has been soaring up fantasy football draft boards. Our own Heath Cummings is certainly a believer as he's labeled Burden a must-draft player.

Aaron Rodgers had his breakout moment a long time ago, and now he's chasing history. Here are the eight major milestones Rodgers can reach in his final NFL season.

🏈 Big Ten expert predictions

Adam Eargle, CBS Sports

The Big Ten is one of the two best college football conferences in the country, and it certainly has the most bona fide national title contenders.

With so much intrigue, our team of experts logged their 2026 Big Ten predictions, including the conference champion, most overrated team and most underrated team. Three different teams received first-place votes, and I don't exactly think I'm spoiling anything by revealing those:

Oregon (4)

(4) Ohio State (2)

(2) Indiana (1)

Things get much more interesting right behind those juggernauts, and that's exactly where you'll find Washington. Our own Chris Hummer selected the Huskies as his most underrated team, and he cited coach Jedd Fisch as the biggest reason why the program could get over the hump this fall.

Hummer: "Jedd Fisch has overachieved at every stop as a head coach. He did it at Arizona. He's won at Washington despite inheriting almost nothing from Kalen DeBoer. Now, he enters 2026 with arguably his most talented roster in Seattle and one of the true game changers in the sport at quarterback in Demond Williams. The Huskies do have to reload on defense, but sources indicated they expect an excellent front seven, perhaps even better than last year -- and that unit was a top-25 run defense."

The one knock on the Big Ten is that the depth leaves a little to be desired, and there may be an explanation for that. There is a major money gap in the conference. Ohio State and Oregon are spending roughly $40 million on their rosters, but teams like Purdue and Maryland might be spending half of that.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ Norwich City at Cardiff City, 2 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Dodgers at Braves, 7:15 p.m. om TBS

🏀 Fire at Wings, 8 p.m. on NBA TV