Deshaun Watson on escaping sack to set up Texans' winning score: 'Somebody had to be great, why not me'

Deshaun Watson's first taste of the postseason didn't go well. The second time around was a much different story.

Watson rallied the Houston Texans from a 16-0 second half deficit, leading them to a thrilling 22-19 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills that sent Houston to the AFC divisional playoffs for the fourth time in franchise history (all within the last nine years). Watson had a classic performance, finishing 20 of 25 for 247 yards and a touchdown against the NFL's No. 4 ranked pass defense, while also having 14 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown, a 20-yard run with 1:41 left in the third quarter that sparked the Texans comeback.

In the final 32:42 of the game, Watson went 13 of 14 for 204 yards with a touchdown pass while rushing six times for 46 yards and a score. He ran for a two-point conversion and threw a two-point conversion pass to DeAndre Hopkins. The Texans had just 92 yards of total offense before Watson's first touchdown drive, making the No. 3 defense in the NFL obsolete.

Watson had several eye-opening plays in the Texans comeback, but his greatest highlight was the one that set up Houston's game-winning field goal in overtime. On 2nd-and-6 from the Bills 44, Watson spun away from two Bills defenders on what looked to be a certain sack and ended up firing a pass in the flat to Taiwan Jones that ended up going 34 yards. Kai'mi Fairbairn kicked the winning 28-yard field goal on the next play.

"It's do or die right now, and all that work I put in in the offseason, I just had to make a play," Watson said immediately after the game, via ESPN. "Somebody had to be great -- why not me?"

Watson led the Texans to scoring drives on four of their last five possessions (not counting the kneel down to force overtime). Houston was 0-5 when trailing at the half of their previous playoff games. Watson made sure they weren't going 0-6 in that statistic.

"The game is never over. Regardless, if we're down 16-0, 7-0, 28-0, I'm going to keep fighting. I'm going to keep playing. That's just me. I play the game. I don't never look at the scoreboard. I just keep fighting."

Before Watson entered the NFL, he also was compared to NBA legend Michael Jordan with his highlight plays on the field and his ability to will a team to victory. Weeks after leading Clemson to the national championship with the winning touchdown pass in the final seconds, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made the bold comments when teams were debating whether to draft Watson in 2017.

"And I'm just telling you: They pass on Deshaun Watson, they're passing on Michael Jordan. I mean, I don't know what the heck I'm talking about, I'm just an old funky college coach, but Deshaun Watson is the best, by a long shot."

Watson had his Jordan-esque moment on Saturday night, which probably won't be the only one over the course of his career.