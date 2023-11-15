The Cleveland Browns are putting out the bat signal for any and all veteran quarterbacks looking for a job in light of quarterback Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury.

"We're always open to anything that improves the team," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Wednesday, via CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson. "We typically carry three quarterbacks. We'll look to add another QB at some point."

The two healthy quarterbacks on the Browns roster are journeyman P.J. Walker and fifth-round rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. At 6-3, Cleveland has the second-best record through Week 10 since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger by a team with the NFL's worst team passer rating (66.9). The only team with a better record through the first 10 weeks of a season with the league's worst passer rating was the 2015 Denver Broncos, who were 7-2. That season, their domineering defense led by linebacker Von Miller dragged Peyton Manning's corpse to a Super Bowl 50 title. Cleveland's team completion percentage of 56.5% and touchdown-to-interception ratio of 8-12 are also both the worst in the league. One option could be Browns former first-round pick Colt McCoy.

According to Cleveland.com, the Browns will start Thompson-Robinson against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Thompson-Robinson struggled in his only career start in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 121 yards and three interceptions on 19 of 36 passing in a 28-3 defeat. Walker has completed 49% of his passes for 618 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions in five games played this season.

"Night and day, it'll be a clear difference," Thompson-Robinson said, per Cleveland.com. "I finally got my feet wet. I know what to do. I know what to study when I go out there."