Deshaun Watson recalls being Falcons ball boy, receiving $1K tip from Asante Samuel

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will play his original NFL team for the first time in his career. No, he never played with the Atlanta Falcons, but in high school he had a job as the ball boy with his hometown team. Watson will now face players that he watched years ago on the sidelines in Atlanta.

Being a ball boy quite literally paid off for Watson, who recalled the story of cornerback Asante Samuel giving him a $1,000 tip. The pro-bowler forgot his mouthpiece in the locker room and asked the then-high schooler to get it for him, and was rather generous when Watson came back with it.

"So I went to his locker after practice, and he pulled out his Louis [Vuitton] bag and pulled out a whole stack of money, and he gave me like $1,000, just to go get his mouthpiece," Watson told ESPN.

The 24-year-old got to do much more than retrieve mouthpieces with the Falcons. He would frequently play catch with wide receiver Julio Jones and toss the pigskin around with quarterback Matt Ryan. Not bad people to practice with when you're in high school.

Watson will no doubt be feeling nostalgic when he sees some of his old "co-workers" run onto the field. He said it will be somewhat of a reunion and that he is excited to see players who have known him since before he got a starting quarterback gig.

From HoustonTexans.com:

"It's going to be a neat experience. A lot of people in that organization are still in that organization that I will get to see Sunday kind of watched me grow up, go through high school, through college. People that I threw to, like of course Julio (Jones) and watched how he improved over the years and me looking up to those guys."

Ryan remembers Watson in his younger years, and says it has been great watching him grow.

"It feels like yesterday he was here launching balls to our wide receivers here in training camp. He'd always be down at the Dome on Sundays after games, before games, helping out," he said.

The former MVP complimented his Week 5 opponent, adding that "he's a great player and a great competitor and he's had a great career so far."

Watson may have grown up rooting for, and working with, the Falcons, but his eyes will be on taking home another win for the currently 2-2 Texans come Sunday.