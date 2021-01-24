Every NFL team who could be in need of a new quarterback has their eyes on the situation in Houston this offseason after it has been reported that Deshaun Watson could be looking for a change of scenery. The Pro Bowl signal-caller had to watch as his top wideout was traded away and reportedly did not have any say with the recent movement in the Houston Texans front office --including the ongoing coaching search. Some view this situation between the Texans and Watson as unsalvageable and that the quarterback will force his way out sooner rather than later. Where exactly would Watson want to play in 2021? A recent report revealed Watson's "pecking order," and his top two destinations are actually in the AFC East.

According to Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald, Watson prefers to play for the New York Jets, and his No. 2 option would be the Miami Dolphins. Salguero reports that Watson told people the Jets are his top preference because they recently hired Robert Saleh to be their new head coach. Watson apparently valued Saleh so much that he wanted the Texans to interview him for their open head coaching job.

The former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator established himself as one of the league's best over the past few years, and his defense even helped carry the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV last year. Saleh was beloved by his players, and his charisma has the Jets thinking he is capable of quickly and efficiently establishing a new culture built on success.

The Dolphins were the first team to be tied to Watson two weeks ago, but it's interesting that Watson would also be fine with playing for Miami's divisional rival. This is notable because if there ends up being a proverbial arms race with draft picks for Watson's services, the ante will be raised by two rivals fighting for him with the loser knowing they will have to gameplan against him twice a year.

