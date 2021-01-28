The NFL season is not even officially over yet and it's already starting to get a little crazy and that's mostly thanks to Deshaun Watson, who officially wants out of Houston and Tyrann Mathieu has some idea about which teams should try to acquire Watson.

The Chiefs safety, who was Watson's teammate in 2018, listed three teams that would potentially be the best fit for the quarterback, so let's go to the Honey Badger for his list.

If Mathieu ever gets tired playing football, he might have a future in the sports writing business and that's because this is a pretty solid list. Let's look at why each of those teams would make sense.

1. Saints: There's been a lot of speculation going around that Drew Brees plans to retire at the end of the season and if that's the case, the Saints would be smart to try and go after Watson. Sure, they already have Taysom Hill, but if you can land Watson, then it's a no-brainer. The biggest potential problem for the Saints is that they're an estimated $95 million over the 2021 salary cap, which means taking on Watson and his four-year, $156 million extension might not be possible.

2. 49ers: Although the 49ers have insisted that Jimmy Garoppolo will be returning next season, you'd have to think they would dump him in a second if they thought there was a plausible way of landing Watson. The 49ers might be the most realistic landing spot and that's because they can easily get out of Garoppolo's contract. If they cut Jimmy G, they'd only take a $2.6 million dead cap hit in 2021. The Niners would have to give up some serious trade compensation to land Watson -- we're talking two or three first-round picks -- but Kyle Shanahan could probably talk John Lynch into making the move by explaining just how unstoppable the 49ers offense would be with Watson running it.

3. Bears: With Mitchell Trubisky's contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Bears will likely be in the market for a quarterback again -- well, unless they re-sign Trubisky -- and if they want someone better than Nick Foles, then they should call Houston about a potential deal for Watson. The biggest problem for the Bears is they're also going to have some salary cap issues heading into 2021, which might make it difficult to add Watson, but if they were willing to trade for a completely average QB in Foles in 2020, they should at least think about trying to make a deal for Watson.

One thing that's not clear in this entire situation is if the Texans would even be open to trading their star quarterback or if he wants to be traded.

The trade speculation started on Tuesday after the Texans quarterback sent out a cryptic tweet just hours after news broke that Houston was going to hire Nick Caserio as the team's new general manager.

Was this tweet related to the hiring of Nick Caserio? Twitter

Although the timing of the now-deleted tweet led many to believe that he sent it out because he wasn't happy about Caserio's hiring, there's also been speculation that Watson was upset about the fact that prosecutors in Wisconsin decided not to file criminal charges against the police officers who were involved in the August shooting of Jacob Blake that left him paralyzed.

Watson has been a big supporter of the Black Lives Matter Movement and it's very possible he was referring to that situation.

Even if the tweet was related to the Blake situation, that doesn't necessarily mean Waston doesn't want out of Houston. According to Pro Football Talk, "Watson has quietly broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade," which makes it sound like he might make a trade request once the Texans get their front office situation settled.

Due to his contract and the fact that it would take a lot of compensation to acquire him, the oddsmakers over at SportsLine don't see Watson going anywhere this offseason. The odds of Watson leaving are +800, compared to the -1200 odds he's being given to stay in Houston. No matter what happens, this is going to be a situation worth watching this offseason.